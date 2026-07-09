UPTET answer key 2026 OUT at upessc.up.gov.in; know how to raise objections

Lucknow:

The Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) answer key 2026 has been released. The candidates can check and download UPTET answer key 2026 on the official website - upessc.up.gov.in. UPTET was held from July 2 to 4, 2026.

How to download UPTET answer key 2026 PDF at upessc.up.gov.in

The candidates can follow these steps to download UPTET answer key on the official portal - upessc.up.gov.in. To download UPTET answer key 2026, candidates need to visit the official website - upessc.up.gov.in and click on UPTET answer key 2026 PDF link. UPTET answer key PDF will be available for download on the screen. Save UPTET answer key PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website - upessc.up.gov.in

Click on UPTET answer key PDF link

UPTET answer key PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save UPTET answer key PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

How to raise objections on UPTET answer key 2026 at upessc.up.gov.in

UPTET answer key 2026 objection window is now open and candidates who wish to raise objections on UPTET answer key can do so till July 14. "The Objection/Grievance Portal for TET (01/UPTET/2026) will be open from 08 Jul 2026 18:00:00:000 to 14 Jul 2026 23:59:59:000. Candidates are advised to raise their objections within the stipulated time," read the official notification.

The candidates who wish to raise objections on UPTET answer key can do so on the official portal - upessc.up.gov.in. To raise objections, candidates need to visit the official portal - upessc.up.gov.in and click on answer key objection window link. Now, enter login credentials - roll number and date of birth. Choose questions you wish to raise objections and upload supporting document PDF. Now, pay answer key objection window fee and click on submit. Save UPTET answer key PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official portal - upessc.up.gov.in

Click on UPTET answer key objection window link

Use roll number and date of birth as required login credentials

Choose questions you wish to raise objections and upload supporting document PDF

Now, pay answer key objection window fee and click on submit

Save UPTET answer key PDF and take a print out.

After reviewing the objections raised on UPTET answer key, the final answer key and result will be released. UPTET final answer key and result is expected to be announced in August, the candidates can check and download UPTET scorecard PDF on the official website - upessc.up.gov.in.

For details on UPTET exam 2026, please visit the official website - upessc.up.gov.in.

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