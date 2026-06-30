UPTET admit card 2026 OUT at upessc.up.gov.in; check paper pattern, selection process

Lucknow:

The Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2026 admit card has been released, the candidates can check and download UPTET hall ticket on the official website - upessc.up.gov.in. UPTET 2026 is scheduled to be held on July 2, 3 and 4 across 955 examination centres in 60 districts. UPTET will be held daily in two shifts; the morning shift from 9:30 am to 12 pm and afternoon shift from 2:30 pm to 5 pm.

How to download UPTET admit card 2026 at upessc.up.gov.in

To download UPTET admit card 2026, candidates can follow these steps - visit the official website - upessc.up.gov.in and click on UPTET hall ticket PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. UPTET hall ticket PDF will be available for download, save UPTET hall ticket PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website - upessc.up.gov.in

Click on UPTET hall ticket PDF link

Enter application number, date of birth as login credentials

UPTET hall ticket PDF will be available for download

Save UPTET admit card PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

UPTET hall ticket will contain candidate's name, roll number, date of birth, exam date, shift timings, exam centre address, other details.

UPTET paper pattern

The UPTET examination will comprise of two papers- Paper I and Paper II. Paper I will be conducted for candidates who want to teach Class 1 to 5 and Paper-II will be conducted for candidates who want to teach Class 6 to 8.

Both the Paper I and Paper II exams will comprise of 150 objective type questions. Subjects like Child Development & Pedagogy, Language I (Hindi) and Language II (English/Urdu/Sanskrit) will remain the same for both the papers accept Mathematics and Environmental Studies for Paper I and Mathematics and Science OR Social Science for Paper-II.

UPTET selection process

The selection process of UPTET comprises of the written examination. Candidates belonging to the general category score 60 per cent and candidates belonging to the reserved category who score 55 per cent will qualify the exam. In total general category, candidates will have to score 90 marks out of 150 and reserved category candidates will have to score 82 marks out of 150.

For details on UPTET 2026, please visit the official website - upessc.up.gov.in.

Also Read | SSC ASO LDCE registration 2026 begins at ssc.gov.in; apply for 341 vacancies, details here