UPSSSC VDO Admit Card 2023: How to know UPSSSC registration number

UPSSSC VDO Re-exam 2023: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has issued the admit card for Village Development Officer (VDO) re-examination 2023 on June 19. Aspirants can download the UPSSSC VDO admit card 2023 through the official website-- upsssc.gov.in using their registration number, date of birth. Candidates who have forgotten their UPSSSC registration number can get their details through the official website.

Aspirants can get their registration number online by providing details such as candidate's full name, father's/husband's full name and date of birth. The UPSSSC VDO re-exam is scheduled to be held on June 26 and June 27. The examination will be held in 6two shift-- from 10 AM to 2 PM and 3 PM to 5 PM.

UPSSSC VDO Re-exam 2023: How to know registration number

Candidates are required to visit at upsssc.gov.in through any browser. On the homepage, click on the 'Candidate Help' tab. Next click on the link that reads " Know your registration number". On the next window enter the required details and click on the login tab. The UPSSSC registration number will be displayed on your screen. Take a screenshot or note down your registration number and save it for future reference.

