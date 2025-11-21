UPSSSC PET Result 2025: When will PET Prelims result be out? Direct link UPSSSC PET Result 2025: The candidates who had appeared for UPSSSC PET exam 2025 can check the result on the official website- upsssc.gov.in and download scorecard PDF.

New Delhi:

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) will soon announce the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) result. The candidates who had appeared for UPSSSC PET exam 2025 can check the result on the official website- upsssc.gov.in and download scorecard PDF. UPSSSC PET was held on September 6 and 7.

UPSSSC PET final answer key was earlier released on November 18 on the official portal- upsssc.gov.in. The candidates can check and download UPSSSC PET final answer key PDF on the official portal- upsssc.gov.in. To download UPSSSC PET final answer key PDF, candidates need to visit the official website- upsssc.gov.in and click on final answer key PDF link. UPSSSC PET final answer key PDF will be available for download on the screen, save UPSSSC PET final answer key PDF and take a print out.

UPSSSC PET final answer key 2025 PDF: How to download at upsssc.gov.in

Visit the official website- upsssc.gov.in

Click on UPSSSC PET final answer key 2025 PDF link

UPSSSC PET final answer key 2025 PDF will be available for download

Save UPSSSC PET final answer key 2025 PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

How to check UPSSSC PET result 2025 at upsssc.gov.in

The candidates can check UPSSSC PET result 2025 on the official website- upsssc.gov.in. To download UPSSSC PET scorecard 2025 PDF, candidates need to visit the official website- upsssc.gov.in and click on UPSSSC PET result link. Enter login credentials- application number, date of birth. UPSSSC PET scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save UPSSSC PET scorecard PDF and take a print out.

UPSSSC PET merit list PDF: Steps to download at upsssc.gov.in

Visit the official website- upsssc.gov.in Click on UPSSSC PET merit list PDF link UPSSSC PET toppers list PDF will be available for download Save UPSSSC PET merit list PDF and take a print out.

For details on UPSSSC PET result 2025, please visit the official website- upsssc.gov.in.