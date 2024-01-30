UPSSSC PET Result 2023 out at upsssc.gov.in: Here's direct download link

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV UPSSSC PET Result 2023 PDF is available at upsssc.gov.in.

UPSSSC PET Result 2023 out: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has announced the results of UPSSSC PET 2024 exam. The results were declared on January 29 in the evening. All those who appeared in the UPSSSC PET 2024 exam can download their results by logging into the official website, upsssc.gov.in.

The UP PET Result 2023 is available in the form of a PDF containing the obtained marks in the exam. The candidates can download UPSSSC PET Result PDF followed by the easy steps given below. The commission has already uploaded the UPSSSC PET Answer Key 2024 on November 6. The candidates were allowed to submit the objections against the provisional answer keys by January 24. The written exam was conducted on October 28 and 29 across various exam centres in the state.

Guide to Check UPSSSC PET Result 2024:

1. Navigate to the UPSSSC official website, upsssc.gov.in

2. Locate and click on the UPSSSC PET exam link.

3. Choose the UP PET result link from the options.

4. Enter the required details such as Registration number, Date of Birth, Gender, and Captcha code displayed on the screen

5. Click on the Login button.

6. Review your UPSSSC PET result and proceed to download the UP PET scorecard.

According to the official information, a total of 20,07,533 candidates had registered for the UPSSSC PET exam, out of which, 12,58, 867 candidates appeared for the exam. Candidates interested in applying to the post of group B d C announced by the UP government should have a valid UP PET exam scorecard. For those who participated in the UP PET 2023 exam, the result and scorecard link are now available on the official website, upsssc.gov.in.

The PET Selection Process encompasses four stages: Prelims, Mains, Interview, and Skill Test (if applicable), in addition to Document Verification. Successful completion of all these stages qualifies candidates for various Group B and C positions, including UP Lekhpal, X-Ray Technician, Junior Assistant, and more.

Direct link to download UPSSSC PET result