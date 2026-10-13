UPSSSC PET city slip 2026 OUT at upsssc.gov.in; know how to download

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSC) Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) city intimation slip 2026 has been released, the candidates can check and download city intimation slip PDF on the official website - upsssc.gov.in. The UPSSSC PET city slip login credentials are - application number, date of birth. UPSSSC PET exam is scheduled to be held on October 25, 30 and November 1 in offline mode.

How to download UPSSSC PET city slip 2026 PDF

The candidates can follow these steps to download UPSSSC PET city intimation slip PDF. To download UPSSSC PET city intimation slip PDF, candidates need to visit the official website - upsssc.gov.in and click on city intimation slip PDF link. Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials. UPSSSC PET city intimation slip PDF will be available for download on the screen, save UPSSSC PET city intimation slip PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website - upsssc.gov.in

Click on UPSSSC PET city slip 2026 PDF link

Enter application number, date of birth as the required login credentials

UPSSSC PET city intimation slip PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save UPSSSC PET city intimation slip PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

How to download UPSSSC PET admit card 2026 PDF

UPSSSC PET admit card will be available for download three to four days before the exam, the candidates can check and download UPSSSC PET hall ticket on the official website - upsssc.gov.in. The UPSSSC PET hall ticket will be available for download by October 20.

The candidates can follow these steps to download UPSSSC PET hall ticket PDF. To download, candidates need to visit the official portal - upsssc.gov.in and click on UPSSSC PET hall ticket PDF link. Enter application number, date of birth as the required login credentials. UPSSSC PET admit card PDF will be available for download, save UPSSSC PET hall ticket PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website - upsssc.gov.in

Click on UPSSSC PET hall ticket PDF link

Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials

UPSSSC PET hall ticket PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save UPSSSC PET hall ticket PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

For details on UPSSSC PET exam 2026, please visit the official website - upsssc.gov.in.

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