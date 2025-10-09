UPSSSC Junior Assistant, Junior Clerk Mains result 2025 out at upsssc.gov.in; How to download scorecard PDF UPSSSC Junior Assistant, Junior Clerk Mains result 2025: The candidates who had appeared for the UPSSSC Junior Assistant, Junior Clerk Mains exam 2025 can check the result on the official website- upsssc.gov.in.

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has declared the results for the Combined Junior Assistant, Junior Clerk, and Assistant Level-III posts. The candidates who had appeared for the UPSSSC Junior Assistant, Junior Clerk Mains exam 2025 can check the result on the official website- upsssc.gov.in.

“Candidates will be selected for the next stage of the selection process based on the written examination (main) score for the posts advertised under Advertisement No. 08-Exam/2023, Combined Junior Assistant, Junior Clerk, and Assistant Level-III Main Examination (P.A.P.-2022)/07," UPSSSC official notification mentioned. The UPSSSC JA result link will be available on the official portal till October 28.

The candidates can follow these steps to check UPSSSC Junior Assistant, Junior Clerk Mains result 2025.

UPSSSC Junior Assistant, Junior Clerk Mains scorecard PDF: Steps to download at upsssc.gov.in

Visit the official website- upsssc.gov.in

Click on UPSSSC Junior Assistant, Junior Clerk Mains scorecard PDF link

Use registration number, date of birth as the required login credentials

UPSSSC Junior Assistant, Junior Clerk Mains scorecard PDF will be available for download

Save UPSSSC Junior Assistant, Junior Clerk Mains scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

UPSSSC Junior Assistant, Junior Clerk Mains scorecard PDF will contain candidate's name, roll number, aggregate marks, subject-wise marks, pass/ fail status, rank, other details.

For details on UPSSSC Junior Assistant, Junior Clerk Mains result 2025, please visit the official website- upsssc.gov.in.