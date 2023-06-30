UPSSSC Dental Hygienist Recruitment 2023: Apply online for 288 vacancies at upsssc.gov.in

Follow us on Image Source : UPSSSC UPSSSC Dental Hygienist Recruitment 2023 Online Form

UPSSSC Recruitment 2023, UPSSSC Dental Hygienist Recruitment 2023: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has started the online application process for recruitment to the post of dental hygienist. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications online at upsssc.gov.in. The last date for submission of the application is July 20, 2023. The window for making application form changes will be available until July 27, 2023.

288 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment drive in the Department of Dental Health Services under the Directorate of Medical and Health Services. Candidates can check the application process, fee, eligibility, selection procedure, and other details below.

ALSO READ | RBI Grade B 2023 admit card out, here's easy steps to download hall tickets

UPSSSC Dental Hygienist Recruitment 2023: How to apply online?

Visit the official website of UPSSSC - upsssc.gov.in Click on the notification link that reads, 'Direct Recruitment under Advt. No: 03-Exam/2023 start from 30/06/2023' It will take you to the new page where you need to click on 'apply' Then, click on 'submit' It will take you to the instructions page You need to click on the check button after reading the instructions It will take you to a new window of Authentication Mode There will be two options appear on the screen, 'click on the Through Personal Details or Through OTP' After choosing one option, it will take you to the registration form You need to submit the details in the registration form and click on the clear After successful registration, you need to fill up the application form carefully Upload documents, pay an application fee, and click on the submit button Download and take a printout of the configuration page for future reference

UPSSSC Dental Hygienist Recruitment 2023: Application Fee

Unreserved - Rs. 25

Reserved (SC/ST/OBC): Rs. 25

ALSO READ | EMRS Recruitment 2023 notification out for 4000 plus vacancies, apply online for teaching, non teaching posts

UPSSSC Dental Hygienist Recruitment 2023: Age Limit

Candidates between the age group of 18 and 40 years can apply.

Apply Online