UPSC Various Post Recruitment 2025: Registration begins for multiple government jobs, apply now UPSC has released a notification for recruitment to the various posts, including regional director, scientific officer, legal officer and others. Check eligibility, how to apply, fee, and other details here.

New Delhi:

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has opened the registration window for recruitment to the various posts, including regional director, scientific officer, legal officer and others. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their application forms by visiting the official website of UPSC - upsc.gov.in. According to the notice, the last date for submission of the application form is July 17, while candidates will be able to print their application forms by July 18. Check qualification, age limit, selection criteria and other details.

UPSC Various Post Recruitment 2025: Eligibility Criteria Educational Qualification:

Candidates must possess the required educational qualifications as prescribed in the notification. Candidates are advised to refer to the official notification for more reference.

Age Limit - the candidate must fulfill age criteria and other conditions as per official notification.

How to apply for UPSC Various Post Recruitment 2025?

Visit the official website - upsc.gov.in.

Navigate the link to 'recruitment'.

Click on 'Online Recruitment Application (ORA)'.

It will redirect you to a page where the name of the vacant posts will appear.

Click on the 'apply now' button given in front of the post.

An instruction page will appear on screen.

Click on the 'declaration'.

Register yourself by providing basic details.

On successful registration, proceed with the application form.

Fill out the application form, upload documents, pay application fee, and submit.

Take a printout of the application form for future reference.

Selection Criteria

The selection will be based on the candidate's performance in the recruitment test, followed by an interview for the candidates who qualify in the test. General and EWS candidates will have to secure at least 50 marks out of 100 in the test. Other Background Classes candidate must obtain a minimum of 45 marks. SC/ST/PwBD candidates need to achieve at least 40 marks. Candidates must demonstrate a minimum level of suitability during the interview to be selected.

Direct link to apply online

