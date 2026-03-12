UPSC success story row: Here's what UP's Shikha has to say on her 'fake success' claim

New Delhi:

Getting into the UPSC is the dream for many as it is one of the coveted jobs in India. Like every year, the false success story claim is surfacing, as after "Akanksha vs Akanksha", now it's "two Shikhas" who have claimed success in UPSC exam.

However, Shikha from Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr who earlier claimed to have secured rank 113 in the UPSC said that it was her mistake and she did not crack the UPSC exam. "The one who has been selected is different, Shikha. As both our names are the same, and I also only checked the name in the PDF and did not check the roll number, that was my mistake," Shikha told ANI.

Her father Premchand said, "as soon as her name came in the selection, she told us that she has been selected. We did not know this was some other Shikha who had been selected. She was overwhelmed with joy, and she only saw the name and made a mistake."

Delhi resident Shikha has obtained rank 113 in the UPSC exam.

Akanksha vs Akanksha

Earlier, UPSC has clarified the confusion surrounding Rank 301 in the Civil Services Examination (Mains) 2025. According to the UPSC, its records show that only one Akanksha Singh holds Rank 301. The commission provided verified details to remove any misunderstanding:

Roll Number: 0856794

Father’s Name: Ranjit Singh

Mother’s Name: Neelam Singh

Residence: Village Abhaipur, Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh.

Reports had suggested that another Akanksha Singh, reportedly from Ara, Bihar, was claiming Rank 301. Investigations revealed that the Bihar candidate’s documents were not legitimate, and she had not appeared for the examination.

The Commission noted that any confusion arose because both candidates had earlier presented documents showing the same roll number. Verification confirmed that only the Uttar Pradesh candidate’s credentials matched official records.

UPSC CSE result was earlier announced on March 6 and this year, 958 candidates were recommended for appointment. Rajasthan boy Anuj Agnihotri has topped the UPSC exam followed by Tamil Nadu girl Rajeshwari Suve M (rank 2) and Haryana boy Akansh Dhull (rank 3).

