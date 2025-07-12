UPSC Recruitment 2025: Notification out for various positions, apply online at upsconline.gov.in UPSC Recruitment 2025 notification has been released by the Union Public Service Commission. Candidates holding the requisite qualification and experience can submit their application forms within the specified timeline.

New Delhi:

The Union Public Service Commission has issued a notification for the recruitment of candidates for the positions of Botanist, Assistant Drugs Controller, and Junior Scientific Officer. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications online by July 31. Applications will not be accepted after the deadline. This recruitment aims to fill 24 vacancies in various departments of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Candidates are encouraged to submit their applications promptly to avoid any last-minute issues on the official website.

Vacancy Details

Assistant Drugs Controller - 22 Posts Botanist - 1 Post Junior Scientific Officer -1 Post

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Botanist: M.Sc. Degree in Botany/ Horticulture/ Life Sciences/ Agriculture from a recognized University. Assistant Drugs Controller (India) (Medical Devices) - Bachelor/Master Degree in Bio Medical Engineering or Chemical Engineering or BioTechnology or Mechanical Engineering or Electrical Engineering or Electronics Engineering or Instrumentation Engineering or Polymer Engineering or Computer Science Engineering or Medical Electronics Engineering or Pharmacy or Pharmaceutical Sciences or Medicine with Clinical Pharmacology or Microbiology or Bio-Chemistry or Chemistry or Life Sciences from a recognised University or Institute. Junior Scientific Officer: Master's degree in Chemistry or Biochemistry or Pharmacy or Pharmaceutical Chemistry or Pharmacology or Bacteriology or Medicine or Microbiology or Biotechnology from a recognised University or recognised Institute.

Age Limit:

Assistant Drugs Controller -40 years

Botanist - 30 years

Junior Scientific Officer -30 years

How to apply?

Interested candidates can submit their application forms by visiting the official website - upsconline.gov.in.

Navigate the link to 'recruitment'.

Click on 'Online Recruitment Application (ORA)'.

It will redirect you to a page where the name of the vacant posts will appear.

Click on the 'apply now' button given in front of the post.

An instruction page will appear on screen.

Click on the 'declaration'.

Register yourself by providing basic details.

On successful registration, proceed with the application form.

Fill out the application form, upload documents, pay application fee, and submit.

Take a printout of the application form for future reference.

Application Fee

Candidates (Except Female/SC/ST/Persons with Benchmark Disability Candidates who are exempted from payment of fee) are required to pay a fee of Rs. 25/- only either by remitting the money in any branch of the SBI by cash or by using net banking facility of any bank or by using Visa/Master/Rupay/Credit/Debit Card/UPI payment.

Selection Criteria

The selection of candidates will be based on their performance in the interview. The recruitment team will verify the information provided in their online application forms. Candidates are advised to ensure that all information in their applications is accurate.