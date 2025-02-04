UPSC Recruitment 2025: Important notice released for CSE, and IFS exams - details here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Union Public Service Commission

UPSC Recruitment 2025: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has recently released an important notice regarding new rules updating the OTR profile in the Civil Services Exam and Indian Foreign Service exam. According to the notice, interested candidates can submit their application forms for UPSC IFS 2025 and UPSC CSE 2025 by February 11, 2025. All candidates will be allowed to make rectifications in their submitted application forms from February 12 to 18.

What was said in the official notice?

''The following changes to the Notice of Indian Forest Service Examination, 2025 published on 22nd January, 2025 are hereby made in Para 2.1 & 5(c) regarding Modification in OTR Profile (Registration)'', commission said in the official order.

For: In case, the candidate wants to effect any change in his/her OTR Profile (Registration), it shall be allowed only once in the lifetime after the registration at OTR platform. The change in OTR profile (Registration) data shall be available till expiry of 7 days from the next day after the closure of application window of his/her first final application for any Examination of the Commission. In the case, the candidate after registration applies for the first time in this examination, the last date of modification of OTR Profile (Registration) would be 18.02.2025.

Read: In case, the candidate wants to effect any change in his/her OTR Profile (Registration) with regard to his/her (i) Name / Changed Name (ii) Date of Birth, (iii) Gender, (iv) Father’s/Mother’s/Guardian’s Name, (v) Minority Status, and (vi) Class 10th Board Examination Roll No., it shall be allowed only once in the lifetime after the registration at OTR platform. These changes in OTR Profile (Registration) data can be made till expiry of 7 days from the next day after the closure of application window of his/her first final application for any Examination of the Commission. In the case, the candidate after registration applies for the first time in this examination, the last date of modification of OTR Profile (Registration) would be 18.02.2025.

Note: The candidate may note that in no case, he/she will be allowed to change his/her email id.