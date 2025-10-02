UPSC NDA, NA 2 result 2025 out at upsconline.nic.in; How to download selected candidates' list PDF UPSC NDA, NA 2 result 2025: Candidates are also informed that marks, cut off marks and answer keys of National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (II), 2025 will be uploaded on the Commission’s website i.e. https://upsc.gov.in only after the entire process of the NDA.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Exam (NDA 2) result 2025. The candidates can check UPSC NDA II exam result on the official websites- upsc.gov.in, upsconline.nic.in. The list of shortlisted candidates is available on the official portals- upsc.gov.in, upsconline.nic.in.

Candidates with the undermentioned Roll Nos. have qualified for interview by the Services Selection Board (SSB) of the Ministry of Defence for Admission to Army, Navy and Air Force Wings of the National Defence Academy for the 156th Course and for the 118th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC) commencing from July 2, 2026. The result is also available at the Commission’s website- www.upsc.gov.in, UPSC notification mentioned.

To check and download list of shortlisted candidates, candidates need to visit the official websites- upsc.gov.in, upsconline.nic.in and click on shortlisted candidates list PDF. UPSC NDA, NA II shortlisted candidates list PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save UPSC NDA, NA II shortlisted candidates list PDF and take a print out.

UPSC NDA II result 2025: How to download shortlisted candidates list PDF

Visit the official websites- upsc.gov.in, upsconline.nic.in

Click on UPSC NDA, NA II selected candidates list PDF

UPSC NDA, NA ii shortlisted candidates list PDF will appear on the screen for download

Save UPSC NDA, NA II shortlisted candidates list PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

The shortlisted candidates in the UPSC NDA 2 exam will appear for the interview round. The UPSC NDA interview round has stage one and two; stage one includes Officer Intelligence Rating (OIR), Picture Perception and Description Test (PP&DT), while stage two consists of Psychology Tests, Group Testing Officer (GTO) Tasks and a final Conference.

The selected candidates get a stipend of Rs 56,100 per month. Following selection in the training, the Lieutenant gets a basic salary of Rs 56,100 per month. The salary package consists of Military Service Pay, Dearness Allowance, House Rent Allowance, Transport Allowance, Special Allowance.

Candidates are also informed that marks, cut off marks and answer keys of National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (II), 2025 will be uploaded on the Commission’s website i.e. https://upsc.gov.in only after the entire process of the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (II), 2025 is over i.e. after the declaration of final result and will remain available on the Commission’s website for a period of thirty days, mentioned the UPSC notification.

