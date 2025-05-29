UPSC NDA CDS 2025: Registration begins at upsconline.gov.in - Check eligibility, how to apply, fee, and more UPSC NDA CDS 2025 registration process has started. All those who wish to appear in the National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy Examination (NA II) and Combined Defence Services Examination (CDS II) 2025 can submit their application forms before the last date. Check details here.

New Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has started the registration process for recruitment to the various posts through the National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy Examination (NA II) and Combined Defence Services Examination (CDS II) 2025. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these exams by visiting the official website of UPSC - upsconline.nic.in and upsc.gov.in. According to the official notification, the online application window will remain open till June 17. The exam will take place on September 14. This recruitment drive is being conducted to recruit 453 vacancies across different academies like, Indian Military Academy, Dehradun, the Air Force Academy, Hyderabad, the Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, the Officers Training Academy, Chennai, National Defence Academy (NDA). How to fill application form for UPSC NDA CDS 2025 exams? Visit the official portal of UPSC - upsconline.nic.in.

Click on 'Account Creation'.

To create an account, you must have an active email address and mobile number.

Similarly, in the next step, you have to enter your mobile number and verify it using an OTP.

In the following step, you have to create a password for your account. The instructions for creating the password are written at the top of the password creation page.

After Successful account creation, the success message will be shown on the screen, and also an email and SMS will be sent regarding the same.

After creating the account registration process, you can log in using three methods, which are: Mobile Number and OTP, URN and Password, and Email and Password. How to login? Click on the 'login' tab available on the homepage.

A window will appear.

Now, you need to either enter your mobile number, OTP, URN and password or email ID and password along with the captcha verification, and then click on the 'sign in' button.

On successful login to the portal, you will be redirected to the homepage.

Now, you need to click on the 'Universal Registration'.

Read the instructions displayed on the screen.

Click on 'proceed'.

Provide your personal details like father's name, mother's name, etc.

Before submitting, verify all information provided in all three modules.

