UPSC NDA 2 result 2025 out at upsconline.nic.in? How to download merit list PDF UPSC NDA 2 result date 2025: The candidates can check the UPSC NDA 2 result 2025 on the official websites- upsc.gov.in, upsconline.nic.in. Know how to download merit list PDF.

New Delhi:

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Exam II result 2025 will be announced soon, the candidates can check the result on the official websites- upsc.gov.in, upsconline.nic.in. The list of shortlisted candidates will be available on the official portals- upsc.gov.in, upsconline.nic.in, once the result declared.

To check and download list of shortlisted candidates, candidates need to visit the official websites- upsc.gov.in, upsconline.nic.in and click on shortlisted candidates list PDF. UPSC NDA shortlisted candidates list PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save UPSC NDA shortlisted candidates list PDF and take a print out.

UPSC NDA result 2025: How to download shortlisted candidates list PDF

Visit the official websites- upsc.gov.in, upsconline.nic.in

Click on UPSC NDA selected candidates list PDF

UPSC NDA shortlisted candidates list PDF will appear on the screen for download

Save UPSC NDA shortlisted candidates list PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

The shortlisted candidates in the UPSC NDA 2 exam will appear for the interview round. The UPSC NDA interview round has stage one and two; stage one includes Officer Intelligence Rating (OIR), Picture Perception and Description Test (PP&DT), while stage two consists of Psychology Tests, Group Testing Officer (GTO) Tasks and a final Conference.

The shortlisted candidates get a stipend of Rs 56,100 per month. Following selection in the training, the Lieutenant gets a basic salary of Rs 56,100 per month. The salary package consists of Military Service Pay, Dearness Allowance, House Rent Allowance, Transport Allowance, Special Allowance.

For details on UPSC NDA exam 2025, please visit the official websites- upsc.gov.in, upsconline.nic.in.