UPSC NDA 2 admit card at upsconline.nic.in soon; know how to download

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will release the NDA 2 admit card 2026 soon, the candidates can check and download the hall ticket on the official website - upsconline.nic.in. UPSC NDA 2 hall ticket login credentials are - application number, date of birth. UPSC NDA 2 exam 2026 is scheduled to be held on September 13.

How to download UPSC NDA 2 hall ticket at upsconline.nic.in

The candidates can follow these steps to download UPSC NDA 2 hall ticket on the official portal - upsconline.nic.in. To download UPSC NDA 2 admit card 2026, candidates need to visit the official website - upsconline.nic.in and click on UPSC NDA 2 hall ticket PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. UPSC NDA 2 hall ticket PDF will be available for download, save UPSC NDA 2 admit card PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website - upsconline.nic.in

Click on UPSC NDA 2 hall ticket PDF link

Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials

UPSC NDA 2 admit card PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save UPSC NDA 2 hall ticket PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

UPSC NDA 2 hall ticket will contain candidate's name, roll number, date of birth, exam date, shift timings, exam centre address, other details.

UPSC NDA 2 exam centre guidelines

The candidates should carry admit card at the exam centre, without it, they will not be allowed to appear for the exam. Along with the UPSC NDA 2 admit card, the candidates are advised to bring a government-issued photo ID- PAN, Voter ID card as proof of identity. The candidates need to report at the exam centre half an hour to an hour before the exam Do not bring any restricted items to the exam center. All sorts of electronic devices- smart phone, Bluetooth devices, earphones, pagers are not allowed at the exam centre. The exam center will not provide any storage for banned items, and if any such item is brought, it will have to be stored outside the venue at the candidate’s own risk.

For details on UPSC NDA 2 exam 2026, please visit the official website - upsconline.nic.in.

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