UPSC launches new portal for competitive exam registrations: How to apply online? UPSC has opened a new registration portal for competitive exam registrations. Candidates who wish to appear in the upcoming UPSC 2025 competitive exams will be able to register through this portal. The new portal will help aspirants save time and avoid last-minute rushes. Details here.

New Delhi:

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has launched a new online application portal to simplify the registration process for all recruitment competitive exams. This initiative aims to make the application process simple and effortless, which will help with seamless verification, authentication of ID and other details. The new portal can be accessed at upsconline.nic.in. It replaces the previous One-Time Registration (OTR) module, which is no longer in operation. It will help aspirants to save their time and last minute rush in applying for different examinations conducted by the Commission. Detailed instructions are available on the home page as well as with all profiles/modules to guide the candidates for filling up the application and uploading the documents.

"Applicants are strongly advised to use their Aadhaar Card as ID document in the universal application for easy, effortless and seamless verification and authentication of ID and other details after which it serves as a permanent and common record for all examinations," the statement said. The new application portal is being launched with effect from May 28, 2025, it said, adding that applications for CDS Exam-II, 2025 and NDA & NA-II, 2025, scheduled to be notified on 28.05.2025, will be accepted through the new online application portal, reported PTI.

New portal divided into four parts

The online application portal features four sections, displayed as four separate cards on the homepage. Three of these sections—Account Creation, Universal Registration, and Common Application Form—are applicable to all examination applications and can be completed by candidates at any time. The fourth part is examination, which displays the exam notices as and when notified. Examination Application link and application status. Applications will be filled during the period allowed in the notification of an examination.

''This arrangement will facilitate candidates to fill up the first three parts anytime and keep ready for applying to any UPSC examination whenever notified with updates as may be required, thereby saving time and avoiding last minute rush'', UPSC said in an official notification.

How to apply online?

Visit the official portal of UPSC - upsconline.nic.in.

Click on 'Account Creation'.

To create an account, you must have an active email id and mobile number.

Similarly, in the next step, you have to enter your mobile number and verify it using an OTP.

In the following step, you have to create apassword for your account. The instructions for creating the password are written at the top of the password creation page.

After Successful account creation the success message will be shown on the screen and also an email and SMS will be sent regarding the same.

After creating the account registration process, you can login using three methods, which are: Mobile Number and OTP, URN and Password, Email and Password.

The UPSC conducts several exams annually, including the prestigious civil services examination to select officers of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS), besides a number of recruitment tests and interviews every year for induction to Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B’ posts of the central government.