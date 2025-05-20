UPSC IFS result declared, Kanika Anabh tops in Indian Forest service exam 2024 - check merit list UPSC IFS result 2024 has been uploaded. Candidates who appeared in the exam can download their results by visiting the official website - upsc.gov.in. Check direct link here.

New Delhi:

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the Indian Forest Service 2024 exam. Candidates who appeared for the UPSC IFS 2024 exam can download their results from the official UPSC website - upsc. gov. in. According to the results, Kanika Anabh topped the exam, followed by Khandelwal Anand Anil Kumar and Anubhav Singh.

UPSC conducted the Indian Forest Service 2024 exam from 24 November to 1 December 2024 at various exam centres, followed by a personality test from 21 April to 2 May 2025. The commission has released the final merit list based on overall performance, wherein 143 candidates have been shortlisted for appointment. Out of the total number of recommended candidates, 40 are from the general category, 19 are from EWS, 50 are from OBC, 23 are from SC, and 11 are from the ST category. Two current vacancies of Pwbd- 1 have been carried forward to the next recruitment year due to the non- availability of candidates. The results of seven candidates have been withheld.

How to download UPSC IFS 2024 results?

Candidates can download the UPSC IFS 2024 results by following the easy steps below.

1. Visit the official UPSC website - upsc. gov. in.

2. Navigate to the 'UPSC IFS 2024 results' link.

3. This will redirect you to a PDF containing the roll numbers of the shortlisted candidates.

4. The UPSC IFS 2024 results will appear on the screen.

5. Download the UPSC IFS 2024 results and save them for future reference.

Marksheets after 15 days

The Union Public Service Commission has a ‘Facilitation Counter’ near the Examination Hall Building on its Campus. Candidates may obtain any information or clarification regarding their Examination or Recruitments on working days between 10: 00 A. M. and 05: 00 P. M. in person or over the Telephone Nos. 011-23385271 / 23381125. The results will also be available on the Commission's website, i. e., www. upsc. gov. in. However, the marks of candidates shall be made available on the Commission's website within 15 days from the date of declaration of results.