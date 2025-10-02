UPSC IES, ISS results 2025 out at upsc.gov.in; meet the toppers UPSC IES, ISS results 2025: In the IES exam 2025, Mohit Aggarwal Nadbaiwalla bagged the top position followed by Urja Raheja (rank 2) and Gautam Mishra (rank 3). In the ISS exam 2025, Kashish Kasana emerged as the topper.

New Delhi:

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the results for the Indian Economic Service (IES) and Indian Statistical Service (ISS) Examination 2025. The candidates who had appeared for the IES, ISS exam 2025 can check the result on the official website- upsc.gov.in.

In the IES exam 2025, Mohit Aggarwal Nadbaiwalla bagged the top position followed by Urja Raheja (rank 2) and Gautam Mishra (rank 3). In the ISS exam 2025, Kashish Kasana emerged as the topper, the second and third positions were obtained by Akash Kumar Sharma and Subhendu Ghosh respectively.

UPSC has recommended 12 candidates for appointment in the IES and 35 candidates in ISS. The UPSC IES, ISS written exams were held in June, while the interviews and personality tests conducted in September.

UPSC IES 2025: List of selected candidates

Rank 1- Mohit Aggarwal Nadbaiwalla

Rank 2- Urja Raheja

Rank 3- Gautam Mishra

Rank 4- Prashant Kumar

Rank 5- Saurabh Yadav

Rank 6- Shivangi Yadav

Rank 7- Abhishek Nehra

Rank 8- Mayuresh Bharat Waghmare

Rank 9- Sambhav Patni

Rank 10- Vijay Kumar

Rank 11- Nidhi Karanwal

Rank 12- Sooyash Raj Shivam.

UPSC ISS Merit List 2025

Rank 1- Kashish Kasana

Rank 2- Akash Kumar Sharma

Rank 3- Subhendu Ghosh

Rank 4- Pragya Pathak

Rank 5- Alok Singh

Rank 6- Ayushi Patwa

Rank 7- Madhu Singh

Rank 8- Vibha Mishra

Rank 9- Ankit Tanwar

Rank 10- Praveenkumar A.

The offer of appointment to the candidates whose result has been kept provisional will not be issued till the Commission verifies the original documents awaited from such candidates and clarifies the provisional status of these candidates, UPSC notification mentioned.

UPSC has a facilitation counter, candidates can obtain any information/clarification regarding their examination/ recruitment on the working day between 10 am to 5 pm in person or over telephone nos. 011-23385271 / 23381125. Result will also be available on the UPSC web site i.e. www.upsc.gov.in Marks of the candidates shall be made available on the website within fifteen days from the date of publication of the result, it added.

For details on UPSC IES, ISS results 2025, please visit the official website- upsc.gov.in.