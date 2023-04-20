UPSC IES, ISS Recruitment 2023: Registration begins for Economic, Statistical services; Apply at upsc.gov.in

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE UPSC IES, ISS Recruitment 2023 registration begins

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has started the application process for Indian Economic Service (IES), Indian Statistical Service (ISS) Recruitment 2023. Aspiring candidates can apply for the UPSC IES, ISS Exam 2023 online through the official website-- upsc.gov.in till May 9. According to the official notification, a total of 18 posts of IES and 33 posts of ISS is to be filled through UPSC recruitment.

The candidates are allowed to make changes in their UPSC IES, ISS Exam Form between May 10 and May 16, 2023. The candidates will not be allowed to withdraw their applications after final submission. Candidates from General, OBC, EWS categories will have to pay Rs 200 as an application fee, while other catefory candidates are exempted from the application fee.

UPSC IES, ISS Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Indian Economic Service - 18 posts

Indian Statistical Service - 33 posts

UPSC IES, ISS Recruitment 2023: Age Limit (As on August 1, 2023)

Minimum Age: 21 years

Maximum Age: 30 years

UPSC IES, ISS Recruitment 2023: How to fill online application form?

Aspirants can follow the simple steps provided here to fill the UPSC IES, ISS Recruitment 2023 application form.

- Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

- Go to the 'What's New' section and click on the UPSC IES, ISS Recruitment 2023 notification link.

- On the next window, click on the registration link and thoroughly read the instructions provided on the screen.

- Fill up the application form carefully and upload all required documents.

- Preview the application form and proceed to pay the application fee.

- Finally submit the UPSC 2023 application form and take a printout for future reference.