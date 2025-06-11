UPSC IES/ISS admit cards released: How to download UPSC IES/ISS admit cards have been released by the Union Public Service Commission. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download their hall tickets using their roll number, and other details on the login page. Check direct link and other important details related to the exam.

New Delhi:

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the Indian Economic Service (IES) and Indian Statistical Service (ISS) Exam 2025 admit cards. All those who registered for the UPSC IES/ISS recruitment exam 2025 can download their call letters by visiting the official website of UPSC - upsc.gov.in. In order to download UPSC IES/ISS admit cards 2025, the candidates are required to use their registration number, date of birth and other details on the login page.

UPSC has scheduled the Indian Economic Service (IES) and Indian Statistical Service exam from June 20 to 22. Candidates are advised to download their admit card and preserve a copy of the admit card for future reference. Candidates are advised to read all instructions mentioned on their admit cards. No hard copy of the admit card will be provided. Candidates can download UPSC IES/ISS admit cards by following the steps below.

How to download UPSC IES/ISS admit cards?

Visit the official website of UPSC - upsc.gov.in.

Navigate the link to the 'UPSC IES/ISS admit cards'.

It will redirect you to the login page.

Now, enter your roll number, date of birth and click on 'submit'.

UPSC IES/ISS admit cards will appear on the screen.

Download UPSC IES/ISS admit cards and save it for future reference.

In case of any discrepancies in the admit card, the candidates are advised to contact the exam authority for immediate action at the email ID uscms-upsc@nic.in.

Instructions to be followed