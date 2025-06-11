UPSC IES/ISS admit cards released: How to download

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the Indian Economic Service (IES) and Indian Statistical Service (ISS) Exam 2025 admit cards. All those who registered for the UPSC IES/ISS recruitment exam 2025 can download their call letters by visiting the official website of UPSC - upsc.gov.in. In order to download UPSC IES/ISS admit cards 2025, the candidates are required to use their registration number, date of birth and other details on the login page.
UPSC has scheduled the Indian Economic Service (IES) and Indian Statistical Service exam from June 20 to 22. Candidates are advised to download their admit card and preserve a copy of the admit card for future reference. Candidates are advised to read all instructions mentioned on their admit cards. No hard copy of the admit card will be provided. Candidates can download UPSC IES/ISS admit cards by following the steps below.
How to download UPSC IES/ISS admit cards?
- Visit the official website of UPSC - upsc.gov.in.
- Navigate the link to the 'UPSC IES/ISS admit cards'.
- It will redirect you to the login page.
- Now, enter your roll number, date of birth and click on 'submit'.
- UPSC IES/ISS admit cards will appear on the screen.
- Download UPSC IES/ISS admit cards and save it for future reference.
In case of any discrepancies in the admit card, the candidates are advised to contact the exam authority for immediate action at the email ID uscms-upsc@nic.in.
Instructions to be followed
- The entry gates will be closed 30 minutes before the scheduled commencement of the Examination, i.e. 08.30 AM for the Forenoon Session and 02.00 PM for the Afternoon Session. No candidate shall be allowed entry into the Examination Venue after closure of the entry. Candidates are advised to reach at least half an hour before the exam.
- Candidates are advised not to carry valuables such as mobile phones, smart/digital watches, other IT gadgets, books, bags etc. during the exam. In case, a candidate brings any such banned items, he/she will make his/her own arrangement for keeping the same outside the Venue and the Commission will not be responsible for any loss in this regard.
- Candidates are also advised to bring Black Ball Point Pen as the candidates shall be required to fill the OMR Answer Sheets in objective type papers and Attendance List with Black Ball Point Pen only.
- Candidates will be allowed to take with them only the print of e-Admit Card, pen, pencil, identity proof, copies of self-photographs (whichever applicable) and any other items as specified in the Instructions of e-Admit Card to the Venue.
- Use of normal or simple wrist watch by candidates is allowed inside the Examination Rooms/Halls.
