UPSC IES, ISS Admit Card 2023 Released; Download link, steps

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV UPSC IES ISS Admit Card 2023 Released

UPSC Admit Card 2023: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has issued the admit card for Indian Economic Services, Indian Statistical Services (IES, ISS) Examinations 2023. on June 3. Aspirants who have applied for the IES/ISS Examinations 2023 can download their admit card through the official website-- upsconline.nic.in. To download the UPSC IES, ISS admit card, candidates will have to enter their registration ID or roll number and date of birth.

The UPSC will conduct the IES/ISS 2023 examination from June 23 to June 25, in two shifts. The candidates are required to carry the hard copy of admit card along with a valid photo ID proof on the exam day. As per the official notification, the entry gate will be closed 10 minutes before the commencement of the examination i.e. 8:50 AM for the forenoon session and 1:50 PM for the afternoon session.

The exam day instructions are mentioned in the admit card of the candidates. The examination will be held following the norms of social distancing and personal hygiene. Aspirants must adhere to the guidelines mentioned in their hall ticket. The UPSC IES, ISS Recruitment examination is being held to fill up a total of 51 vacancies, of which 18 posts are for the Indian Economic Service and 33 posts are for the Indian Statistical Service.

ALSO READ | UPSC CSE Final Result 2023: AIR 1 Ishita Kishore shares her success strategy; Quit job, failed prelims twice

ALSO READ | 'I did self study at home'- Bihar's Garima Lohiya on ranking second in UPSC CSE 2022

How to Download UPSC IES, ISS Admit Card 2023

Step 1: Go to the official website at upsconline.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the UPSC IES, ISS admit card link in the 'Whats New' section.

Step 3: Next, enter your registration ID or roll number and date of birth and submit it.

Step 4: The UPSC IES admit card 2023 or UPSC ISS admit card 2023 will display on the screen.

Step 5: Download the admit card PDF and take a printout for future reference.

Direct Link: UPSC Admit Card 2023