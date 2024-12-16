UPSC IES/ISS Result 2024: Marksheet uploaded of recommended candidates, link here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE UPSC IES/ISS Marksheet out of recommended candidates

UPSC IES/ISS Result 2024: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the marksheets of the recommended candidates who appeared for the Indian Economical Services (IES) and Indian Statistical Services (ISS) exams 2024. Individuals can download their UPSC IES/ISS Marksheet from the official website, upsc.gov.in.

UPSC IES/ISS Marksheet 2024 PDF contains the names, roll numbers, and marks of the recommended candidates. According to the results, Sinchan Snigha Adhikary has topped the exam followed by Biltu Maji and Rajesh Kumar. The top scorer obtained 738 marks out of 1200, while the second and third have secured 680 and 654 marks respectively.

UPSC IES/ISS Result 2024: How to download marksheets?

Visit the official website of UPSC, upsc.gov.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'UPSC IES/ISS Result 2024 final marksheets'

It will redirect you to a PDF containing roll number wise marks of the recommended candidates

Check and download UPSC IES/ISS Result 2024 final marksheets for future reference

Indian Economic Service/Indian Statistical Service Examination, 2024 was conducted from 21st to 23rd June 2024 followed by interviews for the Personality Test in December, 2024. The results of the same were announced on December 14, 2024. According to the results, eight candidates (4 each for IES/ISS) have been kept provisional due to verification. According to the commission, the appointment letter to these candidates will not be issued till the Commission verifies the original documents awaited from such candidates and clarifies the provisional status of these candidates., The provisionality of these candidates will remain valid only for three months from the date of declaration of the Final result. In case the candidate fails to submit the requisite documents as required by the Commission within this period, their candidature will be cancelled and 0no further correspondence would be entertained in this regard.