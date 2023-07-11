UPSC Exam: Aspirants allege CSAT paper bias, seek removal and extra attempt for Covid batch

Follow us on Image Source : PTI UPSC aspirants allege CSAT paper bias

UPSC CSE Exam: A group of UPSC aspirants sought redressal of their grievances from the Commission alleging unfair treatment in the civil services exam particularly the Civil Services Aptitude Test (CSAT) paper from the preliminary examination. These students pleaded unfair treatment faced by aspirants from Hindi and vernacular language backgrounds and demanded removal of CSAT from the preliminary examination.

During a press conference held in the Press Club Of India, on July 10, UPSC aspirants raised concern stating that the CSAT provides benefits to those candidates who belong to mathematics or technical background, specially IITand CAT (Aptitutde) aspirants. This causes unfair treatment to aspirants from Hindi and vernacular language backgrounds.

As per the reports, the aspirants also raised concerns about the objectivity and specificity of 47 out of 100 questions in GS Paper 1. They claimed that these questions lacked clarity which made it difficult to determine whether candidates had correctly identified the statements. They also emphasized the necessity of an expert committee to examine the General Studies (GS) Paper and the significance of a compensatory attempt for applicants impacted by the COVID-19 epidemic.

The students demanded UPSC to revise the qualifying criteria for the UPSC-CSE CSAT 2023 examination, and the removal of the CSAT paper. A group of aspirants has also filed a petition alleging that the difficulty level of the questions in qualifying Part II (CSAT) exam was similar to those asked in CAT and IIT JEE examinations. The aspirants have also demanded to reduce the cut-off for Paper II CSAT from 33 percent to 23 percent.

