UPSC ESE Main 2024 Result: Marks of recommended candidates out, check here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV UPSC ESE Result: Marks of recommended candidates out

UPSC ESE 2024 Result: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has uploaded the marks of the recommended candidates who have qualified in the Engineering Services (Main) Examination, 2024. Candidates can their subject-wise marks on the official website of UPSC, upsc.gov.in.

The UPSC ESE 2024 Marks PDF includes the names of the selected candidates, their roll numbers, and their marks. The final results of the UPSC ESE 2024 mains were announced on November 22. According to the results, a total of 206 candidates were selected for appointment, of which, 92 were selected for Civil Engineering, 18 for

Mechanical Engineering, 26 for Electrical Engineering and 70 for E&T Engineering candidates. The general category has the most number of recommended candidates (71), followed by OBC (59), SC (34), EWS (22) and ST (20). Shortlisted candidates can now check their marks by following the easy steps given below.

UPSC ESE 2024 Result: How to check marks?

Visit the official website of UPSC, upsc.gov.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'UPSC ESE 2024 Mains marks of the recommended candidates'

It will redirect you to a PDF containing the name, roll number, and marks of the shortlisted candidates

Check UPSC ESE 2024 Result marks and save it for future reference

Rohit Dhonde secures top position

Rohit Dhondge secured the top position in the exam, while Harshit Pandey and Laxmikant achieved second and third, respectively.

The candidature of 43 recommended candidates is provisional out of which 17 are from Civil Engineering, 2 are from Mechanical Engineering, 6 are from Electrical Engineering, and 18 are from Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering.

The written test for the Engineering 2024 services main exam was held in June 2024 and the interview or personality test was held on October 7, 8, 9, 10, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, and November 4, 5, 6, 2024. Those who have qualified in both exams have been shortlisted for the final selection. This recruitment drive aims to fill 251 vacancies in different departments across the country.