UPSC ESE Prelims 2025 admit card released, check how to download UPSC ESE Prelims 2025 admit card has been released by the Union Public Service Commission. Candidates who appeared for ESE 2025 exam can download their hall tickets using their registration number, date of birth and other details.

New Delhi:

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the admit cards for the Engineering Services Exam 2025. Candidates who applied for the UPSC ESE 2025 exam can download their hall tickets by visiting the official website of UPSC - upsc.gov.in.

The commission has scheduled the Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2025 for June 8, across the country. The admit cards for the same have been uploaded on the official web portal. The candidates are advised to download their e-Admit Cards and take a printout. Candidates can follow the steps given below to download UPSC ESE 2025 admit cards.

UPSC ESE 2025 admit card: How to download?

Visit the official website - upsc.gov.in.

Click on the 'UPSC ESE 2025 admit card' flashing on the homepage.

It will redirect you to a login window.

Now, enter your credentials, and download the call letter for future reference.

Instructions to be followed

Candidates are advised to take a printout of the admit cards for future reference. The candidates will have to produce the admit cards at the allotted venue to appear for appearing at the exam. A candidate who does not produce his/her e-Admit Card for checking at the allotted venue shall not be allowed to take the exam. The candidates will have to carry admit cards along the Photo ID card, whose number is mentioned in the e-Admit Card, for appearing at each session of the Exam.

Notably, a candidate whose photograph is not clear in the call letter or the photograph is without his/her name and date of photograph, will have to bring a photo identity card alongwith two passport size photographs (with his/her name and date of photograph), one for each session for appearing in the Examination with an undertaking. In case of any discrepancy in the call letter, the candidates are advised to reach out to the commission immediately by email (usengg-upsc@nic.in) for deciding the matter.

UPSC ESE Prelims 2025 admit card direct download link