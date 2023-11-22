UPSC ESE 2023 final result announced at upsc.gov.in, check roll number wise result PDF

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV UPSC ESE 2023 final result declared

UPSC ESE 2023 final result: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the final results for the Engineering Services Examination 2023. All those whose who appeared in the ESE 2023 exam can download their results from the official website of UPSC, upsc.gov.in. The commission has prepared the results based on the candidate's performance in the written test held in June 2023 and the interviews for the personality test in September-November 2023.

According to the results, 401 candidates have been recommended for appointment. of which, 178 are selected for Civil Engineering, 46 are for Mechanical Engineering, and 64 are for Electrical Engineering, Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering. Candidates should note that the appointments shall be made strictly following the extant rules and the number of vacancies available. Candidates can download their roll number-wise engineering services results by following the easy steps given below.

How to download UPSC ESE 2023 final result?

Candidates are required to visit the official website, upsc.gov.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'UPSC ESE 2023 final result'

It will redirect you to a PDF containing the roll numbers of the selected candidates

Check your roll number and save it for future reference

Know who's topper in the Engineering Services Exam 2023

According to the results, Rohit Kumar Singh has topped the IES (Indian Engineering Service) exam followed by Md Taskinul Ain and Rahul Kumar Mina.

Top 10 Engineering Services Exam 2023 topper list

Roll Numbers Name 0800507 Vineet Jain 1501519 Sudhanshu Singh 0804238 Suban Kumar Mishra 0803755 Avantika Rathore 0804354 Pradeep Kumar 1101811 Aditya Prakash Sharma 3600097 Devendra Sahu 0805861 Anant Yadav 0804150 Surya Kant Sharma 0402098 Vijay Dixit

According to the notice, The offer of appointment to the candidates, whose results have been kept provisional will not be issued till the Commission verifies the original documents (awaited from such candidates) and clears their provisional status. The provisionality of these candidates will remain valid only for three months from the date of declaration of the results, reads the notice. If any candidate fails to submit their documents within the timeline, their candidature will be cancelled and no further correspondence will be entertained.

Contact exam authorities for any query

The commission has shared helpline numbers for the convenience of the candidates. Candidates may contact the ‘Facilitation Counter’ near the Examination Hall Building in person or over Telephone at Nos. 011-23385271 and 011-23381125.

Marksheet soon

The commission will upload the mark sheet of the selected candidates within 15 days from the date of declaration of the result.