UPSC CSE prelims result 2026 today? How to download rank-wise name list PDF at upsconline.nic.in

New Delhi:

Will UPSC Civil Services Examination (CSE) prelims result 2026 be announced today, June 12? UPSC CSE prelims result 2026 once announced, the candidates can check and download rank-wise name list PDF on the websites - upsc.gov.in, upsconline.nic.in. Last year, UPSC CSE prelims result 2026 was announced on June 11.

How to download UPSC CSE Prelims rank-wise name list PDF at upsc.gov.in

The candidates can follow these steps to download UPSC CSE Prelims rank-wise name list on the official websites - upsc.gov.in, upsconline.nic.in. To download UPSC CSE Prelims rank-wise name list PDF, candidates need to visit the websites - upsc.gov.in, upsconline.nic.in and click on UPSC CSE Prelims rank-wise name list PDF link. UPSC CSE Prelims rank-wise name list PDF will be available for download on the screen. Save UPSC CSE Prelims rank-wise name list PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official websites - upsc.gov.in, upsconline.nic.in

Click on UPSC CSE Prelims rank-wise name list PDF link

UPSC CSE Prelims rank-wise name list PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save UPSC CSE Prelims rank-wise name list PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

UPSC CSE prelims result 2026: Check result dates of last 5 years

2025- June 11

2024- July 1

2023- June 12

2022- June 22

2021- October 29.

How to download UPSC CSE Prelims final answer key PDF at upsc.gov.in

The candidates can follow these steps to download UPSC CSE Prelims final answer key PDF on the official website - upsc.gov.in. To download UPSC CSE Prelims final answer key PDF link, candidates need to visit the official website - upsc.gov.in and click on UPSC CSE Prelims final answer key PDF link. UPSC CSE Prelims final answer key PDF will be available for download on the screen. Save UPSC CSE Prelims final answer key PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website - upsc.gov.in Click on UPSC CSE Prelims final answer key PDF link UPSC CSE Prelims final answer key PDF will be available for download on the screen Save UPSC CSE Prelims final answer key PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

For details on UPSC CSE Prelims result 2026, please visit the official websites - upsc.gov.in, upsconline.nic.in.

Also Read : UPSC CSE prelims result 2026: Check last five years' result dates