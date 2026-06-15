UPSC CSE Prelims final answer key 2026 OUT at upsc.gov.in; how to download

New Delhi:

The Union Public Service Commission, UPSC has released the CSE prelims final answer key 2026. The candidates can check and download UPSC CSE Prelims final answer key 2026 PDF on the official website - upsc.gov.in. UPSC CSE Prelims roll number-wise list PDF is available for download on the official website - upsc.gov.in. UPSC CSE Prelims was held on May 25.

How to download UPSC CSE Prelims final answer key 2026 at upsc.gov.in

The candidates can check and download UPSC CSE Prelims final answer key 2026 on the official website - upsc.gov.in. To download UPSC CSE Prelims final answer key PDF link, candidates need to visit the official website - upsc.gov.in and click on UPSC CSE Prelims final answer key PDF link. UPSC CSE Prelims final answer key PDF will be available for download on the screen. Save UPSC CSE Prelims final answer key PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website - upsc.gov.in

Click on UPSC CSE Prelims final answer key PDF link

UPSC CSE Prelims final answer key PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save UPSC CSE Prelims final answer key PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

How to download UPSC CSE Prelims roll number-wise list PDF at upsc.gov.in

The candidates can follow these steps to download UPSC CSE Prelims roll number-wise list PDF on the official websites - upsc.gov.in, upsconline.nic.in. To download UPSC CSE Prelims roll number-wise list list PDF, candidates need to visit the websites - upsc.gov.in, upsconline.nic.in and click on UPSC CSE Prelims roll number-wise list PDF link. UPSC CSE Prelims roll number-wise list PDF will be available for download on the screen. Save UPSC CSE Prelims roll number-wise list PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official websites - upsc.gov.in, upsconline.nic.in

Click on UPSC CSE Prelims roll number-wise list PDF link

UPSC CSE Prelims roll number-wise list PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save UPSC CSE Prelims roll number-wise list PDF and take a print out.

For details on UPSC CSE Prelims result 2026, please visit the official websites - upsc.gov.in, upsconline.nic.in.