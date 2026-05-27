UPSC CSE Prelims answer key 2026 OUT at upsc.gov.in; how to download

New Delhi:

The UPSC Civil Services Examination (Prelims) answer key 2026 has been released, the candidates can check and download UPSC CSE Prelims answer key 2026 PDF on the official websites - upsconline.nic.in, upsc.gov.in. UPSC Civil Services Prelims was held on May 24, the paper analysed as moderately difficult.

The candidates can follow these steps to check and download UPSC CSE Prelims answer key 2026. To check and download UPSC CSE Prelims answer key 2026, candidates need to visit the official website - upsconline.nic.in, upsc.gov.in and click on UPSC CSE Prelims answer key PDF link. UPSC CSE Prelims answer key PDF will be available for download on the screen. Save UPSC CSE Prelims answer key PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official websites - upsconline.nic.in, upsc.gov.in

Click on UPSC CSE Prelims answer key 2026 pdf link

UPSC CSE Prelims answer key 2026 PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save UPSC CSE Prelims answer key 2026 PDF and take a print out.

How to raise objections on UPSC CSE Prelims answer key 2026

Visit the official websites - upsconline.nic.in, upsc.gov.in

Click on UPSC CSE Prelims answer key 2026 objection window link

Now, enter login credentials

Choose questions you wish to raise objections

Upload answers and supporting document PDF

Pay answer key objection window fee

Click on submit

Save UPSC CSE Prelims answer key PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

UPSC CSE Prelims final answer key, result date 2026

After reviewing the objections received on UPSC CSE Prelims answer key, UPSC will release final answer key and result. UPSC CSE Prelims final answer key and result is likely to be announced in the second week of June. UPSC Prelims result 2025 was announced on June 11 following the exam held on May 25. UPSC CSE Prelims final answer key and result 2026 once announced, the candidates can check and download scorecard PDF on the official websites - upsconline.nic.in, upsc.gov.in.

For details on UPSC CSE Prelims 2026, please visit the official website - upsc.gov.in.