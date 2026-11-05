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UPSC CSE Mains result 2026 OUT; 2,526 candidates qualify for interview, Shailesh Parmar tops

Written By: Arnab Mitra
Published: ,Updated:

The candidates can check and download UPSC CSE Mains merit list PDF on the official websites- upsc.gov.in, upsconline.nic.in. Know how to download UPSC CSE Mains toppers list PDF.

Check UPSC CSE Mains result 2026 at upsconline.nic.in.
Check UPSC CSE Mains result 2026 at upsconline.nic.in. Image Source : India TV

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)  Civil Services (CSE) Main exam result 2026 has been declared, and candidates can check and download the UPSC CSE Mains merit list PDF on the official websites -- upsc.gov.in, upsconline.nic.in. The UPSC CSE Mains exam was held from August 21 to 30, 2026. Last year, UPSC announced the CSE Mains result on November 11, within 72 calendar days from the conduct of the last exam on August 31.

Shailesh Parmer with Roll No. 0100823 has topped the examination.

How to download UPSC CSE Mains merit list PDF 

The candidates can follow these steps to download UPSC CSE Mains merit list PDF on the official websites: upsc.gov.in, upsconline.nic.in. To download, candidates need to visit the official website- upsc.gov.in and click on the toppers list PDF link. UPSC CSE Mains merit list 2025 PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save the UPSC CSE Mains merit list PDF in desktop/ laptop and take a printout. 

  • Visit the official websites- upsc.gov.in, upsconline.nic.in
  • Click on UPSC CSE Mains toppers list PDF link
  • UPSC CSE Mains merit list 2025 PDF will appear on the screen for download
  • Save UPSC ESE Mains merit list 2025 PDF in desktop/ laptop

UPSC CSE Mains paper pattern 

UPSC Mains comprises nine papers, of which seven will count toward the final merit ranking, and two are qualifying in nature. It includes language papers, essay writing, general studies papers, and optional subject papers. 

Qualifying Papers 

Paper A: Indian Language (chosen from the Eighth Schedule included in the Constitution) -300 marks

Paper B: English -300 marks.  

Merit-ranking papers 

  • Paper I: Essay -250 marks
  • Paper II: General Studies I (Indian Heritage, Culture, History, Geography)- 250 marks
  • Paper III: General Studies II (Governance, Constitution, Polity, Social Justice, International Relations) - 250 marks
  • Paper IV: General Studies III (Technology, Economic Development, Environment, Security, Disaster Management) -250 marks
  • Paper V: General Studies IV (Ethics, Integrity, Aptitude) -250 marks
  • Paper VI & VII: Optional Subject (two papers) -250 marks each. 

UPSC Mains comprises 1,750 marks, with an additional 275 marks allotted for the Personality Test (Interview), bringing the grand total to 2,025 marks. It is important to note that there is no negative marking in the UPSC Mains exam.  

For details on UPSC CSE Mains result 2026, please visit the official websites: upsc.gov.in, upsconline.nic.in.   

Also Read: 

27 questions in UPSC Prelims challenged over incorrect answers; 'many missed Mains cut off by a few marks' 

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