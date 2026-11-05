UPSC CSE Mains result 2026 at upsc.gov.in likely this week; Know how to download merit list PDF

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services (CSE) Main exam result 2026 is likely to be announced this week, by November 8. The candidates who had appeared for UPSC CSE Mains exam can check the result on the official websites- upsc.gov.in, upsconline.nic.in. The UPSC CSE Mains exam was held from August 21 to 30, 2026. Last year, UPSC announced CSE Mains result on November 11, within 72 calendar days from the conduct of last exam on August 31.

UPSC CSE Mains Result: Last 5 years' result dates

UPSC CSE Mains result date 2025: November 11

UPSC CSE Mains result date 2024: December 9

UPSC CSE Mains result date 2023: December 8

UPSC CSE Mains result date 2022: December 6

UPSC CSE Mains result date 2021: March 17, 2022.

How to download UPSC CSE Mains merit list PDF

The candidates can follow these steps to download UPSC CSE Mains merit list PDF on the official websites- upsc.gov.in, upsconline.nic.in. To download, candidates need to visit the official website- upsc.gov.in and click on toppers list PDF link. UPSC CSE Mains merit list 2025 PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save UPSC CSE Mains merit list PDF in desktop/ laptop and take a print out.

Visit the official websites- upsc.gov.in, upsconline.nic.in

Click on UPSC CSE Mains toppers list PDF link

UPSC CSE Mains merit list 2025 PDF will appear on the screen for download

Save UPSC ESE Mains merit list 2025 PDF in desktop/ laptop

Take a print out.

UPSC CSE Mains paper pattern

UPSC Mains comprises nine papers, of which seven will count toward the final merit ranking and two are qualifying in nature. It includes language papers, essay writing, general studies papers, and optional subject papers.

Qualifying Papers

Paper A: Indian Language (chosen from the Eighth Schedule included in the constitution) -300 marks

Paper B: English -300 marks.

Merit-ranking papers

Paper I: Essay -250 marks

Paper II: General Studies I (Indian Heritage, Culture, History, Geography)- 250 marks

Paper III: General Studies II (Governance, Constitution, Polity, Social Justice, International Relations) - 250 marks

Paper IV: General Studies III (Technology, Economic Development, Environment, Security, Disaster Management) -250 marks

Paper V: General Studies IV (Ethics, Integrity, Aptitude) -250 marks

Paper VI & VII: Optional Subject (two papers) -250 marks each.

UPSC Mains comprises of 1,750 marks, with an additional 275 marks allotted for the Personality Test (Interview), bringing the grand total to 2,025 marks. It is important to note that there is no negative marking in the UPSC Mains exam.

For details on UPSC CSE Mains result 2026, please visit the official websites- upsc.gov.in, upsconline.nic.in.

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