UPSC CSE Mains 2025 schedule out: Check subject-wise exam dates and shift timings

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the schedule for the Civil Services Examination (CSE) Mains for 2025. As per the schedule, the UPSC Civil Services Mains exam will be held on August 22, 23, 24, 30 and 31.

UPSC CSE Mains 2025: Timings

The examination 2025 will be conducted in two sessions each day:

Morning Session: 9:00 am to 12:00 noon

9:00 am to 12:00 noon Afternoon Session: 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm

UPSC CSE Mains 2025: Check full schedule here

Candidates can also view the complete timetable and subject-wise paper schedule by visiting the official UPSC website: upsc.gov.in.

UPSC CSE Mains 2025: Exam pattern

The Civil Services Examination follows a three-stage selection process: Preliminary, Mains, and Interview. The Preliminary stage consists of two objective-type papers, each carrying 200 marks. Paper II (CSAT) is qualifying in nature, requiring candidates to score a minimum of 33%. Both papers are available in English and Hindi.

The Main Examination consists of two qualifying papers — Paper A (Indian Language) and Paper B (English), each carrying 300 marks. These are not counted towards the final merit. The papers that contribute to the merit list include: Essay, General Studies Papers I to IV, and two papers on an optional subject. Each of these seven papers carries 250 marks.

Candidates who qualify in the written stage are then invited for the Interview/Personality Test, which carries 275 marks. There is no minimum qualifying mark required in the interview.

