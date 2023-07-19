UPSC CSE Main 2023 DAF 1 registration window closing today at upsc.gov.in, details here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV UPSC CSE Main 2023 DAF 1 registration last date today

UPSC CSE Main 2023 DAF: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is going to close the registration window for Civil Services (Main) Exam 2023 detailed application form 1 today, July 19 at 6 pm. All those candidates who have successfully qualified in the prelims exam can register themselves for the mains exam by submitting UPSC IAS DAF 1 from the official website of UPSC - upsc.gov.in.

The registration process for the online detailed application form was started on July 11. The candidates who qualified in the prelims exam can only fill up their applications through the OTR portal. The results of the preliminary exam were announced on July 11.

UPSC CSE Main 2023 DAF 1: How to apply?

Visit the official website of UPSC - upsc.gov.in Click on the 'DAF - I: Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2023' link available under what's new section It will take you to a new window where you can register yourself After registration, login with your Email ID, Mobile Number, OTR ID Go to the latest notification tab in the OTR application Apply for the desirable exam

UPSC CSE Main 2023 DAF 1: What's next?

The details about the main exam such as date, time, and venue will be shared in due course of time. Candidates will be able to download UPSC CSE Main 2023 admit card prior 2 weeks before the commencement of the exam. A separate notice in this regard will be shared by the commission in due course of time.

UPSC CSE prelims 2023 exam was held on May 28 at various exam centers wherein 14,264 qualified for the mains exam.