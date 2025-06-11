UPSC CSE 2025 Prelims Result 2025 Soon: How to download scorecards? UPSC CSE 2025 Prelims results are expected to be released anytime. However, there is no official confirmation on the release of results. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for latest updates.

New Delhi:

Over one lakh candidates are awaiting the results of the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2025. However, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has not announced a specific date and time for releasing the UPSC Prelims exam results. Once the results are declared, candidates will be able to download the UPSC CSE Prelims 2025 Result by visiting the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in. This year, the commission conducted the CSE Preliminary exam on May 25, 2025. The exam consisted of two objective-type papers (multiple-choice questions), each lasting two hours and carrying a maximum of 200 marks. There will be negative marking for incorrect answers. One-third of assigned to that question will be deducted as a penalty. The prelims exam is only a screening test, and the marks obtained here will not be counted for determining the final merit list.

UPSC CSE 2025 Prelims Result 2025: How to download?

Visit the official website of UPSC - upsc.gov.in.

Click on the 'UPSC CSE 2025 Prelims Result'.

It will redirect you to a PDF, containing the roll numbers of selected candidates.

Check UPSC CSE 2025 Prelims Result 2025 and save it for future reference.

This recruitment drive is being done to recruit 979 vacancies for various positions, including the most prestigious positions – Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and many more. Out of the total number of vacancies, 38 vacancies are reserved for Persons with Benchmark Disability Category, i.e. 12 Vacancies for candidates of (a) blindness and low vision; 7 Vacancies for (b) deaf and hard of hearing; 10 Vacancies for (c) locomotor disability including cerebral palsy, leprosy cured, dwarfism, acid attack victims and muscular dystrophy; and 9 Vacancies for (e) multiple disabilities from amongst persons under clauses (a) to (c) including deaf-blindness. Candidates are advised to keep a track of the official website for latest updates.