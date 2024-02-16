UPSC CSE 2024: Interview/Personality Test schedule released at upsc.gov.in, check here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV UPSC Civil Services 2024 Interview Personality Test schedule released

UPSC CSE 2024 Interview/Personality Test: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has recently released the schedule for its third phase of the Personality Tests (Interviews) of the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2023. Candidates can download the interview schedule from the official website of UPSC, upsc.gov.in.

According to the notice, the schedule for the personality test for 1026 and 1001 candidates was published on December 19 and January 25. In

continuation, the P.T. schedule of the 817 candidates will be conducted from March 18 to April 9. The commission has published the schedule, indicating the roll number, date, and session of the interview. The interview/personality test will be conducted in two shifts, Morning (9 am) and Afternoon (1 pm).

Candidates who are going to appear in the personality test's third phase and have not submitted a Detailed application form (DAF-2) within the stipulated date and time, their candidature shall be cancelled. No summon letter shall be issued to that candidate.

Travel allowances will be granted

Candidates who are appearing for the interview will be eligible for reimbursement towards their travelling expenses for attending the interview. The reimbursement will be limited to the Second/Sleeper class train fare (Mail Express). If the candidates choose to travel by any other mode of transportation, the same would be dealt with as per S.R.-132 and the Commission’s guidelines, which are available on the Commission’s website. The candidates will have to submit the hard copies/printouts of their both-way tickets along with the prescribed T.A. contribution claim form, duly filled in duplicate, which should clearly show the details of the fare.

How to download UPSC Civil Services (CSE) Personality Test?