UPSC CSE 2023 DAF 1 application form released; register online by July 19

The Union Public Service Commission has issued the Detailed Application Form-I (DAF-I) for UPSC Civil Services (main) examination, 2023. Aspirants who have qualified the UPSC IAS prelims 2023 can fill in the DAF application form through the official website-- upsc.gov.in.

The UPSC DAF 1 application form has been issued on July 10 and candidates will be able to apply online till July 19 (6 PM). Candidates can log in through the OTR portal using registered e-mail ID and OTP/password in order to apply for the UPSC CSE Main exam 2023. According to the official notification, the admit card for main written examination will be issued online on the Commission's websites around 3-4 weeks before the commencement of the examination.

How to fill UPSC DAF 1 application form

Candidates are required to log on to the official website-- upsc.gov.in.

Go to the "What's New" section and click on the 'UPSC CSE DAF-I application form' link.

Log in with the required credentials and proceed to fill the online application.

Upload the required documents and pay the examination fees.

Verify the details and finally submit the DAF-I application form.

Download the confirmation page and save it for future reference.

Direct Link: UPSC DAF 1 application form 2023