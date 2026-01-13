UPSC Civil Services registration 2026 to begin tomorrow at upsc.gov.in; know how to apply

Advertisement
UPSC CSE Registration 2026: The last date to apply for UPSC CSE Prelims is February 3. UPSC CSE Prelims is scheduled to be held on May 24.

Last date to apply for UPSC CSE Prelims is February 3.
Edited By: Arnab Mitra @arnab_edu
New Delhi:

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services (Preliminary) registration 2026 will be commenced on Wednesday, January 14. The last date to apply for UPSC CSE Prelims is February 3. UPSC CSE Prelims is scheduled to be held on May 24, 2026.

The candidates who wish to apply for UPSC Civil Services Prelims can do so on the official website- upsc.gov.in. To apply for UPSC CSE Prelims 2026, candidates need to visit the official website- upsc.gov.in and click on UPSC CSE Prelims registration link. Enter details in the UPSC CSE Prelims application form and upload required documents. Pay the application fee and click on submit. Save UPSC CSE application form PDF and take a print out.

  • Visit the official website- upsc.gov.in
  • Click on UPSC CSE registration 2026 link
  • Fill UPSC CSE application form with details
  • Now, upload required documents
  • Pay the application fee and click on submit
  • Save UPSC CSE application form PDF and take a print out.

IFS notification today

Notably, along with the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2025 notification, the Indian Forest Service (Preliminary) Examination, 2026 through CS(P) Examination 2026 notification will also be released today, January 23, 2026. Once the notifications are released, candidates will be able to submit their registration forms online within the specified date and time. According to the annual calendar, the last date for submitting the online application form is February 3, 2026.

The candidates can follow these steps to apply for UPSC IFS exam 2026. To apply for UPSC IFS exam 2026, candidates need to visit the official website- upsc.gov.in and click on UPSC IFS registration link. Fill UPSC IFS application form with details and upload required documents. Pay UPSC IFS application form PDF and take a print out.

For details on UPSC CSE exam 2026, please visit the official website- upsc.gov.in

