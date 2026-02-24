UPSC Civil Services registration 2026 Live: UPSC CSE application to close today at upsc.gov.in; details here

New Delhi:

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services (Preliminary) registration 2026 will be closed today, February 24. UPSC CSE registration was commenced on February 4, the candidates who wish to apply for UPSC Civil Services Prelims can do so on the official website- upsc.gov.in. UPSC CSE Prelims is scheduled to be held on May 24, 2026.

To apply for UPSC CSE Prelims 2026, candidates need to visit the official website- upsc.gov.in and click on UPSC CSE Prelims registration link. Enter details in the UPSC CSE Prelims application form and upload required documents. Pay the application fee and click on submit. Save UPSC CSE application form PDF and take a print out.