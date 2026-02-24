Advertisement
UPSC Civil Services registration 2026 Live: UPSC CSE application to close today at upsc.gov.in; details here

Edited By: Arnab Mitra @arnab_edu
UPSC Civil Services registration 2026 Live: UPSC CSE registration was commenced on February 4, the candidates who wish to apply for UPSC Civil Services Prelims can do so on the official website- upsc.gov.in. UPSC CSE Prelims is scheduled to be held on May 24.

UPSC CSE Registration 2026 Live: Know how to apply at upsc.gov.in.
UPSC CSE Registration 2026 Live: Know how to apply at upsc.gov.in. Image Source : PTI File Photo
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services (Preliminary) registration 2026 will be closed today, February 24. UPSC CSE registration was commenced on February 4, the candidates who wish to apply for UPSC Civil Services Prelims can do so on the official website- upsc.gov.in. UPSC CSE Prelims is scheduled to be held on May 24, 2026. 

To apply for UPSC CSE Prelims 2026, candidates need to visit the official website- upsc.gov.in and click on UPSC CSE Prelims registration link. Enter details in the UPSC CSE Prelims application form and upload required documents. Pay the application fee and click on submit. Save UPSC CSE application form PDF and take a print out. 

  • Visit the official website- upsc.gov.in
  • Click on UPSC CSE registration 2026 link
  • Fill UPSC CSE application form with details
  • Now, upload required documents
  • Pay the application fee and click on submit
  • Save UPSC CSE application form PDF and take a print out. 

Live updates :UPSC CSE registration 2026 Live: Know how to apply at upsc.gov.in; details here

  • 10:58 AM (IST)Feb 24, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    UPSC CSE Prelims registration 2026 link

  • 10:58 AM (IST)Feb 24, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    UPSC CSE Prelims date 2026

    UPSC CSE Prelims is scheduled to be held on May 24, 2026.  The Prelims exam is an objective-type, MCQ-based test consisting of two papers: General Studies Paper 1 and General Studies Paper 2 (Civil Services Aptitude Test - CSAT). GS Paper 1 assesses a wide range of subjects, while CSAT focuses on logical reasoning and analytical skills. Both papers are 2 hours long and each carries 200 marks.  

  • 10:57 AM (IST)Feb 24, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

  • 10:56 AM (IST)Feb 24, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

  • 10:56 AM (IST)Feb 24, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    UPSC CSE registration will be closed on February 24. The candidates who wish to apply for UPSC Civil Services Prelims can do so on the official website- upsc.gov.in. UPSC CSE Prelims is scheduled to be held on May 24, 2026. 

     

