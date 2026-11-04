UPSC CDS I final result 2026 OUT at upsc.gov.in; Lohitaksh Mahajan tops, 243 candidates qualify

The Union Public Service Commission has declared the final results of the Combined Defence Examination (I) 2026. The candidates who had appeared in the written examinations and SSB interviews can check the merit list on the official website at upsc.gov.in. A total of 243 candidates got qualified in the UPSC CDS I exam 2026, 155 candidates for the Indian Military Academy (IMA), 63 candidates for the Indian Naval Academy (INA), 25 candidates for Air Force Academy. Lohitaksh Mahajan has topped the UPSC CDS exam.

Academy-wise toppers

IMA

Rank 1 - Lohitaksh Mahajan

Rank 2 - Lakshya Verma

Rank 3 - Shubham Parmar.

INA

Rank 1 - Lohitaksh Mahajan

Rank 2 - Naman Singh

Rank 3 - Aayush Raghav.

Air Force Academy

Rank 1 - Lohitaksh Mahajan

Rank 2 - Aditya Sharma

Rank 3 - Ashwani Pawar.

How to download UPSC CDS I final merit list PDF

The candidates can follow these steps to download UPSC CDS I final merit list PDF. To download UPSC CDS I final merit list PDF, candidates need to visit the official website - upsc.gov.in and click on UPSC CDS I final merit list PDF link. UPSC CDS I final merit list PDF will be available for download, save UPSC CDS I final merit list PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website - upsc.gov.in

Click on UPSC CDS I final merit list PDF link

UPSC CDS I final merit list PDF will be available for download

Save UPSC CDS I final merit list PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

The official list of selected candidates is available on the UPSC website. Aspirants are advised to check their roll numbers, marks, and academy allocation. The Services Selection Board (SSB) of the Ministry of Defence conducted interviews for candidates seeking admission to the 162nd (DE) Course of the IMA, INA, and AFA (Pre-Flying Training). According to government notifications, IMA has 100 vacancies, 26 for Indian Naval Academy and 32 for Air Force Academy.

The marks of the candidates will be availatrle on the website after declaration of final result of Officers' Training Academy (OTA) course for Combined Defence Services Examination (l), 2026, as mentioned on the UPSC notification.

For details on UPSC CDS I final result 2026, please visit the official website - upsc.gov.in.

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