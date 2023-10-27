UPSC CDS I Final Result 2023 Declared: Check Your Scores at upsc.gov.in

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV UPSC CDS I Final Result 2023 announced

UPSC CDS I Final Result 2023: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the final results of Combined Defence Services Exam 1 2023. All those who appeared in the UPSC CDS 1 2023 exam can download their results from the official website. According to the results, a total of 235 candidates have been selected based on written test and interviews for admission to the 156th (DE) Course of Indian Military Academy, Dehradun; Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, Kerala and Air Force Academy, Hyderabad (Pre-Flying) Training Course i.e. No. 215 F(P) Course. The list of the selected candidates can be checked at the official website of UPSC, upsc.gov.in.

According to the official notice, the results of medical exam have not been taken into account in preparing these lists. Candidates should note that the verification of date of birth and educational qualifications of these candidates is still under process by the Army Headquarters.

The candidature of all the selected candidates is provisional. Candidates are required to forward their certificates, in original, in support of Date of Birth/Educational qualification etc. claimed by them, along with Photostat attested copies thereof to Army Headquarters /Naval Headquarters /Air Headquarters, as per their first choice. Candidates will have to promplty intimate the Army Headquarters /Naval Headquarters /Air Headquarters, in case, there is any change of address.

Steps to download UPSC CDS I Final Result 2023

Visit the official website of UPSC, upsc.gov.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'UPSC CDS I Final Result 2023'

It will redirect you to a PDF

Check your roll number and save the PDF for future reference

How to download the UPSC CDS I Final Result 2023 Marksheet?

According to the official notification, the marks of the candidates will be available on the website after the declaration of the final result of the Officers’ Training Academy (OTA) for the Combined Defence Services Examination (I), 2023. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for the latest updates.

ALSO READ | UPSC NDA NA 1 2023 final result declared at upsc.gov.in, check roll-number wise select list

ALSO READ | IBPS PO Mains Admit Card 2023 OUT: Download phase 2 call letter at ibps.in