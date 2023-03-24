UPSC CDS 2023: Admit Card released! Check direct link and IMPORTANT instructions

UPSC CDS 2023: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the CDS (Combined Defence Services Examination) 2023 on the official website. Candidates who have registered for the exam can download their admit cards from the official website upsc.gov.in.
UPSC on March 24, 2023, released the admit cards of the candidates who will appear for the examination going to be conducted on April 16, 2023. The qualified candidates in the prelims exam will appear for the mains and then for an interview round.
Direct Link to download the Admit Card
Important Instructions
- Check the e-Admit Card carefully and bring discrepancies, if any, to the notice of UPSC immediately.
- Mention your Name, Roll Number,Registration ID and Name & Year of the Examination in all the correspondence with UPSC.
- Bring this e-Admit card (print out), along with the (original) Photo Identity Card, whose number is mentioned in the e-Admit Card , in each session to secure admission to Examination Hall. E-Admit Card must be preserved till the declaration of the final results as its production before Service Selection Board is necessary.
- You are responsible for safe custody of the e-Admit Card and in the event of any other person using this e-Admit Card , the onus lies on you to prove that you have not used the service of any impersonator.
- "Candidates should note that any omission / mistake / discrepancy in encoding filling in details in the OMR answer sheet, especially with regard to Roll Number and Test Booklet Series Code, will render the answer sheet liable for rejection".
- Enter the Examination Hall at least 30 minutes before the scheduled commencement of the Examination. Entry to the Examination Venue closes 10 minutes prior to the scheduled commencement of the examination in each Session.
- Candidate should note that candidate will not be allowed to appear at any other Venue except the Venue mentioned in the e-Admit Card.
- Please Read the “Rules for the Examination" available on the upsc website https://www.upsc.gov.in and "Poster" containing instructions displayed outside the Examination Hall.
- Your candidature to the examination is provisional.
- Mobile Phones, Calculators or any of the IT Gadgets are not allowed inside the premises where the examination is being conducted. Any Infringements of these instructions shall entail disciplinary action including ban from future examinations.
- There will be penalty (Negative Marking) for wrong answers marked by a candidate in the objective type Question Papers.
- Answers other than those made by Black Ball Point Pen would not be evaluated.