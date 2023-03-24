Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY UPSC CDS 2023: Admit Card released! Check direct link and IMPORTANT instructions

UPSC CDS 2023: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the CDS (Combined Defence Services Examination) 2023 on the official website. Candidates who have registered for the exam can download their admit cards from the official website upsc.gov.in.

UPSC on March 24, 2023, released the admit cards of the candidates who will appear for the examination going to be conducted on April 16, 2023. The qualified candidates in the prelims exam will appear for the mains and then for an interview round.

