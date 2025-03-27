UPSC CDS 1 admit cards 2025 to be released soon, exam on April 13 - check latest updates

UPSC CDS 1 exam 2025 admit card: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is all set to conduct the Combined Defence Service 2025 exam in April. According to the reports, the commission is likely to release the UPSC CDS 1 admit card 2025 today, March 27, 2025. However, the commission has not given any specific update on the same. Candidates who registered for the UPSC CDS 1 exam can download the exam schedule from the official website, upsc.gov.in.
According to the official announcement, the exams will be conducted on April 13, 2025, in three shifts. The first shift will be started from 9 AM to 11 AM, the second from 12.30 PM to 2.30 PM and the third from 4 PM to 6 PM. Candidates can check subject-wise UPSC CDS 1 exam 2025 timings below.
|Date
|Time
|Subject
|Subject code
|April 13
|9 AM to 11 AM
|English
|11
|April 13
|12.30 PM to 2.30 PM
|General Knowledge
|12
|April 13
|4 PM to 6 PM
|Elementary Mathematics
|13
Things to carry while appearing for UPSC CDS 1 exam 2025
Candidates appearing for the UPSC CDS 1 exam 2025 would require the following things at the time of their entry to the exam hall.
- Printout of CDS admit card
- Three to four passport-sized photographs
- Photo-identity proof (Passport, Driving License, Voter ID, Aadhar card, College/School ID card)
Things permitted inside Examination Hall
- Clip board or hard board (on which nothing is written)
- Black Ball Pen for marking responses on the Answer Sheet.
- Answer Sheet and sheet for rough work will be supplied by the invigilator.
Things not allowed inside the exam hall
- Valuable/costly items
- Mobile phones
- Smart/Digital watches other IT gadgets
- Books
- Bags
- Notes
- Loose sheets
- Electronic or any other type of calculators
- Mathematical and drawing instruments
- Log Tables
- Stencils of maps
- Slide rules
- Test Booklets
- Rough sheets
- pertaining to earlier session(s) etc.