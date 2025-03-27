UPSC CDS 1 admit cards 2025 to be released soon, exam on April 13 - check latest updates UPSC CDS 1 admit cards 2025 are expected to be released anytime. According to the official schedule released by the Union Public Service Commission, the exams will take place in April. Candidates can download the exam schedule from the official website of UPSC, upsc.gov.in. Check details here.

UPSC CDS 1 exam 2025 admit card: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is all set to conduct the Combined Defence Service 2025 exam in April. According to the reports, the commission is likely to release the UPSC CDS 1 admit card 2025 today, March 27, 2025. However, the commission has not given any specific update on the same. Candidates who registered for the UPSC CDS 1 exam can download the exam schedule from the official website, upsc.gov.in.

According to the official announcement, the exams will be conducted on April 13, 2025, in three shifts. The first shift will be started from 9 AM to 11 AM, the second from 12.30 PM to 2.30 PM and the third from 4 PM to 6 PM. Candidates can check subject-wise UPSC CDS 1 exam 2025 timings below.

Date Time Subject Subject code April 13 9 AM to 11 AM English 11 April 13 12.30 PM to 2.30 PM General Knowledge 12 April 13 4 PM to 6 PM Elementary Mathematics 13

Things to carry while appearing for UPSC CDS 1 exam 2025

Candidates appearing for the UPSC CDS 1 exam 2025 would require the following things at the time of their entry to the exam hall.

Printout of CDS admit card

Three to four passport-sized photographs

Photo-identity proof (Passport, Driving License, Voter ID, Aadhar card, College/School ID card)

Things permitted inside Examination Hall

Clip board or hard board (on which nothing is written)

Black Ball Pen for marking responses on the Answer Sheet.

Answer Sheet and sheet for rough work will be supplied by the invigilator.

Things not allowed inside the exam hall