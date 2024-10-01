UPSC CAPF 2024 reserve list released at upsc.gov.in; 46 candidates recommended - list here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE UPSC CAPF 2024 reserve list out

UPSC CAPF 2024 reserve list: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released a reserve list of the Central Armed Police Forces Assistant Commandants (UPSC CAPF ACs 2023) recruitment examination. Candidates can check the reserve list on the UPSC official website, upsc.gov.in.

According to the UPSC CAPF 2024 reserve list, a total of 26 candidates have been recommended, of which, 16 are from the general category, 8 are EWS, 18 are OBC, 2 are SC and 2 are from the ST category. The commission said, 'One vacancy has been kept reserved in view of a sub-judice case in the Delhi High Court.'

The result of the recommended candidates is provisional. Candidates can check their names and roll numbers in the list.

How to download UPSC CAPF 2024 reserve list?

Visit the official website of UPSC, upsc.gov.in

Navigate the link to the 'UPSC CAPF 2024 reserve list'

It will redirect you to a PDF containing the roll numbers, and names of the selected candidates

Check your name and roll number and save it for future reference

The Result of the Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) Examination, 2023 was declared vide Press Note dated 05.07.2024 recommending 312 candidates in the

order of merit for appointment.