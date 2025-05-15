UPSC Calendar 2026 out, check CSE, IFS, NDS, CDS, and other important competitive exam schedules

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the annual exam calendar for 2026. According to the official schedule, the Civil Services (Preliminary) exam will be conducted on May 24, and the Mains examination will take place on August 21, 2026. The commission will release the official notification for the Civil Services (CSE) exam on January 14, and applications will be accepted till February 3.
NDA, NA, CDS 1 exam in April
The commission has scheduled the National Defence Academy/Naval Academy and the Combined Defence Services (UPSC NDA/NA, CDS 1) exam for April 12. The notification and application form for the same will be released on the same day, on December 10. The applications will be accepted by December 30. The stage 2 of these exams will be conducted on September 13, 2026.
UPSC CAPF exam date
The commission will conduct the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) exam on July 19, 2026. Notably, the last date to apply for the UPSC Preliminary Examination is February 3, 2026. Candidates can check the entire UPSC 2026 annual exam schedule in the table mentioned below.
UPSC Calendar 2026
|Name of Examination
|Date of
Notification
|Last Date for
receipt of
Applications
|Date of
commencement
of Exam
|Reserved for UPSC RT/ Examination
|10.01.2026
|Reserved for UPSC Examination
|17.01.2026
|Combined Geo-Scientist (Preliminary) Examination, 2026
|03.09.2025
|23.09.2025
|08.02.2026
|Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2026
|17.09.2025
|07.10.2025
|08.02.2026
|CBI (DSP) LDCE
|24.12.2025
|13.01.2026
|28.02.2026
|CISF AC(EXE) LDCE-2026
|03.12.2025
|23.12.2025
|08.03.2026
|N.D.A. & N.A. Examination (I), 2026
|10.12.2025
|30.12.2025
|12.04.2026
|C.D.S. Examination (I), 2026
|10.12.2025
|30.12.2025
|12.04.2026
|Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2026
|14.01.2026
|03.02.2026
|24.05.2026
|Indian Forest Service (Preliminary) Examination, 2026
through CS(P) Examination 2026
|14.01.2026
|03.02.2026
|24.05.2026
|Reserved for UPSC RT/ Examination
|06.06.2026
|I.E.S./I.S.S. Examination, 2026
|11.02.2026
|03.03.2026
|19.06.2026
|Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Examination, 2026
|20.06.2026
|Engineering Services (Main) Examination, 2026
|21.06.2026
|Reserved for UPSC RT/ Examination
|04.07.2026
|Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) Examination, 2026
|18.02.2026
|10.03.2026
|19.07.2026
|Combined Medical Services Examination, 2026
|11.03.2026
|31.03.2026
|02.08.2026
|Reserved for UPSC Examination
|08.08.2026
|Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2026
|21.08.2026
|N.D.A. & N.A. Examination (II), 2026
|20.05.2026
|09.06.2026
|13.09.2026
|C.D.S. Examination (II), 2026
|20.05.2026
|09.06.2026
|13.09.2026
|Reserved for UPSC RT/ Examination
|26.09.2026
|Reserved for UPSC RT/ Examination
|10.10.2026
|Reserved for UPSC RT/ Examination
|31.10.2026
|Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination, 2026
|22.11.2026
|S.O./Steno (GD-B/GD-I) LDCE
|16.09.2026
|06.10.2026
|12.12.2026
|Reserved for UPSC RT/ Examination
|19.12.2026
The commission has said that the above dates are tentative. In case of unavoidable circumstances, the above schedule can be changed. Candidates are advised to keep track of the official website for the latest updates.