UPSC Calendar 2026 out, check CSE, IFS, NDS, CDS, and other important competitive exam schedules UPSC Calendar 2026 has been released by the Union Public Service Commission. All those who are preparing to appear in the upcoming recruitment exams of UPSC, can check the annual exam calendar on the official website of UPSC, upsc.gov.in. Check details here.

New Delhi:

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the annual exam calendar for 2026. According to the official schedule, the Civil Services (Preliminary) exam will be conducted on May 24, and the Mains examination will take place on August 21, 2026. The commission will release the official notification for the Civil Services (CSE) exam on January 14, and applications will be accepted till February 3.

NDA, NA, CDS 1 exam in April

The commission has scheduled the National Defence Academy/Naval Academy and the Combined Defence Services (UPSC NDA/NA, CDS 1) exam for April 12. The notification and application form for the same will be released on the same day, on December 10. The applications will be accepted by December 30. The stage 2 of these exams will be conducted on September 13, 2026.

UPSC CAPF exam date

The commission will conduct the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) exam on July 19, 2026. Notably, the last date to apply for the UPSC Preliminary Examination is February 3, 2026. Candidates can check the entire UPSC 2026 annual exam schedule in the table mentioned below.

UPSC Calendar 2026

Name of Examination Date of Notification Last Date for

receipt of

Applications Date of

commencement

of Exam Reserved for UPSC RT/ Examination 10.01.2026 Reserved for UPSC Examination 17.01.2026 Combined Geo-Scientist (Preliminary) Examination, 2026 03.09.2025 23.09.2025 08.02.2026 Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2026 17.09.2025 07.10.2025 08.02.2026 CBI (DSP) LDCE 24.12.2025 13.01.2026 28.02.2026 CISF AC(EXE) LDCE-2026 03.12.2025 23.12.2025 08.03.2026 N.D.A. & N.A. Examination (I), 2026 10.12.2025 30.12.2025 12.04.2026 C.D.S. Examination (I), 2026 10.12.2025 30.12.2025 12.04.2026 Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2026 14.01.2026 03.02.2026 24.05.2026 Indian Forest Service (Preliminary) Examination, 2026

through CS(P) Examination 2026 14.01.2026 03.02.2026 24.05.2026 Reserved for UPSC RT/ Examination 06.06.2026 I.E.S./I.S.S. Examination, 2026 11.02.2026 03.03.2026 19.06.2026 Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Examination, 2026 20.06.2026 Engineering Services (Main) Examination, 2026 21.06.2026 Reserved for UPSC RT/ Examination 04.07.2026 Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) Examination, 2026 18.02.2026 10.03.2026 19.07.2026 Combined Medical Services Examination, 2026 11.03.2026 31.03.2026 02.08.2026 Reserved for UPSC Examination 08.08.2026 Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2026 21.08.2026 N.D.A. & N.A. Examination (II), 2026 20.05.2026 09.06.2026 13.09.2026 C.D.S. Examination (II), 2026 20.05.2026 09.06.2026 13.09.2026 Reserved for UPSC RT/ Examination 26.09.2026 Reserved for UPSC RT/ Examination 10.10.2026 Reserved for UPSC RT/ Examination 31.10.2026 Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination, 2026 22.11.2026 S.O./Steno (GD-B/GD-I) LDCE 16.09.2026 06.10.2026 12.12.2026 Reserved for UPSC RT/ Examination 19.12.2026

The commission has said that the above dates are tentative. In case of unavoidable circumstances, the above schedule can be changed. Candidates are advised to keep track of the official website for the latest updates.