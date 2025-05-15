Advertisement
  3. UPSC Calendar 2026 out, check CSE, IFS, NDS, CDS, and other important competitive exam schedules

UPSC Calendar 2026 has been released by the Union Public Service Commission. All those who are preparing to appear in the upcoming recruitment exams of UPSC, can check the annual exam calendar on the official website of UPSC, upsc.gov.in. Check details here.

New Delhi:

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the annual exam calendar for 2026. According to the official schedule, the Civil Services (Preliminary) exam will be conducted on May 24, and the Mains examination will take place on August 21, 2026. The commission will release the official notification for the Civil Services (CSE) exam on January 14, and applications will be accepted till February 3.

NDA, NA, CDS 1 exam in April

The commission has scheduled the National Defence Academy/Naval Academy and the Combined Defence Services (UPSC NDA/NA, CDS 1) exam for April 12. The notification and application form for the same will be released on the same day, on December 10. The applications will be accepted by December 30. The stage 2 of these exams will be conducted on September 13, 2026. 

UPSC CAPF exam date

The commission will conduct the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) exam on July 19, 2026. Notably, the last date to apply for the UPSC Preliminary Examination is February 3, 2026. Candidates can check the entire UPSC 2026 annual exam schedule in the table mentioned below.

UPSC Calendar 2026

Name of Examination Date of

Notification

 Last Date for
receipt of
Applications		 Date of
commencement
of Exam
Reserved for UPSC RT/ Examination     10.01.2026
Reserved for UPSC Examination     17.01.2026
Combined Geo-Scientist (Preliminary) Examination, 2026 03.09.2025 23.09.2025 08.02.2026
Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2026 17.09.2025 07.10.2025 08.02.2026
CBI (DSP) LDCE 24.12.2025 13.01.2026 28.02.2026
CISF AC(EXE) LDCE-2026 03.12.2025 23.12.2025 08.03.2026
N.D.A. & N.A. Examination (I), 2026 10.12.2025 30.12.2025 12.04.2026
C.D.S. Examination (I), 2026 10.12.2025 30.12.2025 12.04.2026
Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2026 14.01.2026 03.02.2026 24.05.2026
Indian Forest Service (Preliminary) Examination, 2026
through CS(P) Examination 2026		 14.01.2026 03.02.2026 24.05.2026
Reserved for UPSC RT/ Examination     06.06.2026
I.E.S./I.S.S. Examination, 2026 11.02.2026 03.03.2026 19.06.2026
Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Examination, 2026     20.06.2026
Engineering Services (Main) Examination, 2026     21.06.2026
Reserved for UPSC RT/ Examination     04.07.2026
Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) Examination, 2026 18.02.2026 10.03.2026 19.07.2026
Combined Medical Services Examination, 2026 11.03.2026 31.03.2026 02.08.2026
Reserved for UPSC Examination     08.08.2026
Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2026     21.08.2026
N.D.A. & N.A. Examination (II), 2026 20.05.2026 09.06.2026  13.09.2026
C.D.S. Examination (II), 2026 20.05.2026 09.06.2026  13.09.2026
Reserved for UPSC RT/ Examination     26.09.2026
Reserved for UPSC RT/ Examination     10.10.2026
Reserved for UPSC RT/ Examination     31.10.2026
Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination, 2026     22.11.2026
S.O./Steno (GD-B/GD-I) LDCE 16.09.2026 06.10.2026 12.12.2026
Reserved for UPSC RT/ Examination     19.12.2026

The commission has said that the above dates are tentative. In case of unavoidable circumstances, the above schedule can be changed. Candidates are advised to keep track of the official website for the latest updates.

