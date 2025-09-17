UPPSC RO/ ARO Prelims Result OUT at uppsc.up.nic.in; What's next UPPSC RO/ ARO Prelims Result: The qualified candidates in UPPSC RO/ ARO Prelims will now appear for Mains. Here in detail the paper pattern for Mains exam

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has announced the RO/ ARO prelims exam result 2023. The candidates can check the UPPSC RO/ ARO prelims result 2023 on the official website- uppsc.up.nic.in. To download UPPSC RO/ ARO prelims scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official website- uppsc.up.nic.in and click on UPPSC RO/ ARO prelims scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials- registration number, roll number and password. UPPSC RO/ ARO Prelims scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save UPPSC RO/ ARO prelims scorecard PDF and take a print out.

UPPSC RO/ ARO Prelims Scorecard 2025: Steps to download at uppsc.up.nic.in

Visit the official website- uppsc.up.nic.in

Click on UPPSC RO/ ARO prelims scorecard PDF link

Use registration number, roll number and password as the required login credentials

UPPSC RO/ ARO prelims rankcard PDF will be available for download

Save UPPSC RO/ ARO Prelims rankcard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

UPPSC RO/ ARO Prelims scorecard PDF will contain candidate's name, roll number, date of birth, aggregate marks, subject-wise marks, rank, other details.

The qualified candidates in UPPSC RO/ ARO Prelims will now appear for Mains. Here in detail the paper pattern for Mains exam.

UPPSC RO/ ARO Mains paper pattern

UPPSC RO/ ARO Mains exam comprises of three descriptive papers- General Studies, General Hindi and Drafting, Hindi essay. The total marks in the UPPSC RO/ ARO Mains paper is 400, General Studies consists of 120 marks, General Hindi and Drafting- 160 marks, Hindi Essay- 120 marks.

UPPSC RO/ ARO Mains General Studies paper consists of 120 objective questions, General Hindi and Drafting- 100 conventional (subjective) questions and 60 vocabulary (objective) questions. The UPPSC RO/ ARO Hindi essay is of 120 marks, the paper is descriptive in nature.

For details on UPPSC RO/ ARO exam 2025, please visit the official website- uppsc.up.nic.in.