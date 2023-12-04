UPPSC Recruitment 2023 for Staff Nurse Posts, Apply online at uppsc.up.nic.in

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV UPPSC Recruitment 2023 application commences

UPPSC Recruitment 2023: The Union Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Staff Nurse Unani (Male/Female) Examination 2023 against the advertisement number A-8/E-1/2023. Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications online through the online mode at uppsc.up.nic.in. The online application window will be available from December 4 to January 4. A total of 27 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment drive. of which 2 vacancies are for male and 25 vacancies are for female.

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: The candidates should have passed the High School examination with Science and passed the Intermediate examination of the Board of High School & Intermediate Education, Uttar Pradesh or an examination recognized by the government or equivalent thereto. Candidate should also have a diploma in Medical and Surgical Nursing (Unani) registered with the Ayurvedic and Unani Tibbi Medicine board of Uttar Pradesh. Candidate should also Possess diploma in Midwifery (Unani) registrable with the Ayurvedic and Unani Tibbi Medicine Board of Uttar Pradesh.

Age Limit - Candidates must have attained the age of 21 years and must not have crossed the age of 40 years on July 1, 2023. There will be age relaxation in the upper age limit as per government norms.

Application Fee

Unreserved/Economically Weaker Sections/ other Backward Classes - Exam fee Rs. 100/- + On-line processing fee Rs. 25/- , Total = Rs. 125/-

Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes - Exam fee Rs. 40/- + On-line processing fee Rs. 25/- Total = Rs. 65/-

Persons with disabilities - Exam fee NIL/- + On-line processing fee Rs. 25/- Total = Rs. 25/-

Ex-Servicemen - Exam fee Rs. 40/- + On-line processing fee Rs. 25/-, Total = Rs. 65/-

Dependents of the Freedom Fighters/ Category Women/Skilled Player - According to their original category

