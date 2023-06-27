UPPSC Prelims Result 2023 OUT at uppsc.up.nic.in, Direct link

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV UPPSC PCS Prelims Result 2023 declared

UPPSC Prelims Result 2023: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has declared the result for Combined State/ Upper Subordinate Services Preliminary Exams 2023. Candidates who took the exam can check their UPPSC prelims result 2023 through the official website-- uppsc.up.nic.in. The Commission has released the merit list consisting roll number of candidates qualified for the mains examination.

The UPPSC PCS Prelims 2023 was held on May 14. A total of 5,65,459 candidates registered for the preliminary examination of which 3,45,022 candidates appeared for the exam. As per the official notification, a total of 4,047 candidates have qualified the UPPSC PCS prelims examination. The Commission is conducting the UPPSC PCS exam for a total of 254 vacant posts.

How to Check UPPSC PCS Prelims Result 2023

Aspirants can follow the steps provided here to check the UPPSC PCS Prelims Result 2023.

Firstly, visit the official website of UPPSC at uppsc.up.nic.in Click on the 'UPPSC PCS Prelims Result 2023' link in the 'What's New' section The UPPSC perlims result will be displayed on the screen Search your roll number in the PDF using shortcut key (ctrl+f) Download the result PDF and save it for future reference.

Direct Link: UPPSC PCS Prelims Result 2023

