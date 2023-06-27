UPPSC Prelims Result 2023 OUT at uppsc.up.nic.in, Direct link

UPPSC Prelims Result 2023: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has declared the result for Combined State/ Upper Subordinate Services Preliminary Exams 2023. Candidates who took the exam can check their UPPSC prelims result 2023 through the official website-- uppsc.up.nic.in. The Commission has released the merit list consisting roll number of candidates qualified for the mains examination.
The UPPSC PCS Prelims 2023 was held on May 14. A total of 5,65,459 candidates registered for the preliminary examination of which 3,45,022 candidates appeared for the exam. As per the official notification, a total of 4,047 candidates have qualified the UPPSC PCS prelims examination. The Commission is conducting the UPPSC PCS exam for a total of 254 vacant posts.
How to Check UPPSC PCS Prelims Result 2023
Aspirants can follow the steps provided here to check the UPPSC PCS Prelims Result 2023.
- Firstly, visit the official website of UPPSC at uppsc.up.nic.in
- Click on the 'UPPSC PCS Prelims Result 2023' link in the 'What's New' section
- The UPPSC perlims result will be displayed on the screen
- Search your roll number in the PDF using shortcut key (ctrl+f)
- Download the result PDF and save it for future reference.
Direct Link: UPPSC PCS Prelims Result 2023
