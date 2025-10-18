UPPSC PCS Prelims answer key 2025 soon at uppsc.up.nic.in; know how to raise objections UPPSC PCS Prelims answer key 2025: The candidates who had appeared for the UPPSC PCS Prelims can check and download the answer key PDF on the official website- uppsc.up.nic.in.

New Delhi:

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) will soon release the answer key for the State/ Upper Subordinate Services (PCS) preliminary examination 2025. The candidates who had appeared for the UPPSC PCS Prelims can check and download the answer key PDF on the official website- uppsc.up.nic.in. The UPPSC PCS Prelims was held on October 12.

UPPSC PCS Prelims answer key 2025: How to download at uppsc.up.nic.in

Visit the official website- uppsc.up.nic.in

Click on UPPSC PCS Prelims answer key 2025 PDF link

UPPSC PCS Prelims answer key 2025 PDF will appear on the screen for download

Save UPPSC PCS Prelims answer key 2025 PDF and take a print out.

UPPSC PCS Prelims answer key 2025: Steps to raise objections at uppsc.up.nic.in

Visit the official website- uppsc.up.nic.in

Click on PCS Prelims answer key 2025 objection window link

Enter login credentials- application number, date of birth

Choose questions you wish to raise objections

Upload answers, supporting document PDF

Pay answer key objection window fee and click on submit

After reviewing the objections received on UPPSC PCS Prelims answer key 2025, UPPSC will release the PCS prelims final answer key and result.The candidates can check and download UPPSC PCS prelims final answer key and scorecard on the official website- uppsc.up.nic.in.

For details on UPPSC PCS Prelims exam 2025, please visit the official website- uppsc.up.nic.in.