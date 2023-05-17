UPPSC PCS Answer Key 2023 OUT at uppsc.up.nic.in; Download link

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV UPPSC PCS Answer Key 2023 released

UPPSC PCS 2023 Answer Key: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the answer key for the Combined State/ Upper Subordinate Services Exam (PCS) Prelims Exam 2023 today, May 17. Candidates who have appeared for the UPPSC PCS 2023 preliminary examination can check and download the provisional answer key through the official website- uppsc.up.nic.in.

The UPPSC PCS 2023 Answer Key will be available on the official website for download till May 23. Eligible candidates can raise challenges against the UPPSC PCS Answer Key 2023 till May 24 (5 PM) through the registered post or in person. The grievances submitted by the candidate should be in a prescribed format along with appropriate representation in support of the challenge.

The subject experts will review the challenges made by the candidates and revise the answer key accordingly. Based on the revised final answer key, the Commission will declare the UPPSC PCS Result 2023.

ALSO READ | SSC Exam Date 2023: JE, Steno Grade C, D and JHT exam dates released at ssc.nic.in

ALSO READ | UPSC CDS 2 Notification 2023 OUT on upsc.gov.in, check exam date, application date, eligibility, direct link

How to Download UPPSC PCS 2023 Answer Key

Candidates can follow the steps given here to download the UPPSC PCS 2023 Answer Key online through the website.

Go to the official website of UPPSC PCS - UPPSC PCSb.nic.in.

Click on the 'UPPSC PCS 2023 Answer Key' link on the homepage.

Enter the application number and date of birth and click on the submit button.

UPPSC PCS 2023 Answer Key will appear on the screen

Download UPPSC PCS 2023 Answer Key PDF and print a copy for future reference.

Direct Link: UPPSC PCS 2023 Answer Key